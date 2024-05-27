Redmi 13 4G, expected to succeed the Redmi 12 4G, could launch soon. While Redmi hasn't confirmed the phone's launch or even its existence, its design, colour options, and key specifications have been leaked. It is said to be equipped with a dual rear camera system. Details such as pricing, as well as RAM and storage configurations of the phone have also been tipped. The Redmi 13 4G is said to be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra SoC.

Redmi 13 4G price, colour options (expected)

The Redmi 13 4G could be priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 16,500) for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant may cost EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 19,000), according to a 91Mobiles report.

An older report from the same publication showed leaked renders of the purported smartphone in black and blue colourways. The new report suggests that the phone will be offered in two additional shades - pink and yellow.

Redmi 13 4G leaked design renders

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Redmi 13 4G design (expected)

The rear panel of the Redmi 13 4G is seen with two circular camera units in the top left corner alongside a round, LED flash unit. The leaked renders show the handset with a glossy finish. The bottom edge of the phone is shown with a USB Type-C charging port, a speaker grille, and a mic.

At the front, the Redmi 13 4G appears to have a flat display with thick bezels and a centred hole-punch cutout at the top for the selfie camera sensor. The power and volume buttons are seen on the right edge, the left edge appears to house the SIM tray slot, and the top is seen with a 3.5mm headphone port.

Redmi 13 4G specifications, features (expected)

The Redmi 13 4G is said to sport a 6.79-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra SoC paired with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone will likely support expandable storage of up to 1TB via a microSD card. It is tipped to run Android 14-based HyperOS out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Redmi 13 4G is likely to feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor at the back. The front camera is expected to hold a 13-megapixel sensor.

The Redmi 13 4G is said to pack a 5,030mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support and offer Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. The handset may have an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance. Additional features may include an IR port and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.