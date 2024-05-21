Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition First Impressions

Redmi kicked off the year on a high when it launched the Note 13 series in India. In our review, we found the most expensive model of the series, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, to feature a great display, long-lasting battery, and striking design. Now, just four months after the launch, the smartphone maker has introduced a new variant of the handset—a special edition collaboration with the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions Edition focuses on Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup win. It includes a unique back panel, charging adapter, and commemorative posters presented in a box featuring Argentinian football stars Angel Di Maria, Emiliano Martínez, and Rodrigo De Paul.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions Edition box

Special-edition smartphones are a rare treat for Indian buyers. While other countries get plenty of unique designs featuring popular TV shows, movies, sporting events, and more, these are not as common in India. Recently, we have only seen the Oppo Reno 8 Pro's House of Dragon edition in 2022, the OnePlus 12R's Genshin Impact edition in 2023, and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra's Reserve edition in 2024.

Because of their rarity, these smartphones also serve as unique collectable items for users, especially if they are fans of the collaborating brand or event. Take me, for example. After using both the Redmi Note 4 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro, I already have a synergy with the series and the brand. But being a football fan, and after rooting for Argentina during the 2022 World Cup, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ becomes not just a phone but also a piece of memorabilia.

However, it is important to make special editions because these phones are not meant for casual buyers but for hardcore fans of the collaborating brand. My concern going into this review was just one — has Redmi done justice to my favourite football team's one of the most important moments in history?

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G box and accessories

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ comes in a large box painted in Argentina's striped blue and white. It features the three abovementioned stars, an AFA logo, and a badge highlighting Xiaomi India's 10th anniversary, which it is celebrating this year. Opening the box reveals a large commemorative placard. In giant golden letters, the Redmi logo, the anniversary text, and Argentina's logo can be seen on the backdrop of an image of the team lifting the World Cup trophy.

On its backside, you get another poster of the team in the top half, the lineup for the finals, and the team's historical achievements mentioned in the bottom half. Even the underside of the cardboard box features a football pitch. However, the company has not included any stickers for those who need it. This is a small oversight, but it could have meant a lot for the die-hard fans.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions Edition

Apart from the smartphone, the box contains a 120W charging adapter customised in the same blue and white stripes, the AFA logo, and a USB Type-C to USB Type-A cable in a sky blue hue. Attention to detail has also been given to the SIM card ejector tool, which has a football engraved on one side and AFA on the other. Also included is a standard black rubber case, which might be redundant for those buying the phone because of its unique design.

Overall, Redmi's offerings in the box appeared as a cohesive unit, with attention to detail given to each item. You are not just getting a custom smartphone but an entire matching set!

But I do have one concern. This might be nitpicking, but to me, the timing seemed a little off with this special edition. The finals of the World Cup took place in December 2022. It has been almost a year and a half since then. Interestingly, the smartphone was launched two months before Argentina plays its first Copa América match. Recounting the team's World Cup victory so late when its buzz has died down seems like a strange choice. However, I'm sure die-hard fans will appreciate that it happened, even after a delay.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G design and display

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is the centre-piece of the company's offering. The core design of the smartphone remains the same as that of the regular variant, and you can read more about it in our review. However, the back panel has received a serious makeover. Unlike the Fusion Purple colourway featuring a vegan leather back, the special edition has a smooth metallic finish. Separated into two themes, the top half has a blue matte finish with Redmi and the AFA logo in muted gold colours. The camera lenses have also ditched their usual silver frame on the left side for a muted golden finish.

The bottom half of the back features stripes from the AFA jersey that Argentina players wore during the tournament. On the centre, a large number ‘10' represents both the 10th anniversary of the company in India as well as the iconic jersey number of the captain of the team — Leonel Messi. At the bottom, you get a special text for Argentina's World Cup victory. On the side, the volume rockers and the power button also feature the same blue matte finish.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ display

The customisation, however, does not end here. Once you unlock the 6.67-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, you come across two unique wallpapers. One features the three football stars seen on the box of the device and another showcases a football pitch with the AFA logo hovering above it.

The app icons also appear in minimalist white and blue artwork, coinciding with the theme. If you're not a fan, you can easily change it back to regular icons in settings. Notably, there is no special charging animation.

Overall, I found the design of the phone to be distinguished enough to steal a glance every now and then but not tacky enough that I'd find it silly to pull it out in public. The balance is important for any special edition phone as they are likely to be the primary device for many; Redmi has struck the right balance here.

The rest of the smartphone is the same as the standard variant and if you want to know more about it, you can refer to our in-depth review. But, to refresh the memory, here are the specifications of the smartphone.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Under the hood, it is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC paired with a single 12GB RAM and 512GB inbuilt storage variant. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Further, the Note 13 Pro+ has a 5,000mAh battery with 120W charging support and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition initial thoughts

At the price of Rs. 34,999 (including a Rs. 3,000 instant discount on ICICI bank card payments), the World Champions Edition of the smartphone costs the same as the standard variant, which is unusual for special editions.

This means you get all the features and specifications of the smartphone along with all the customisation and design features of the special edition at no extra cost. If you are a fan of the Argentinian football team or just a football fan in general, there is no real downside to this phone.

At the beginning of this review, we asked the question whether Redmi has done justice to this theme. In my opinion, the attention to detail, the thematic accessories, the high-quality back panel artwork, and the customised icons all make for a thoughtful design that fans are likely to appreciate.

