Redmi Note 13 4G, Note 13 Pro 4G Specifications Tipped; Series Said to Get 3 Years of OS Updates

Redmi Note 13 5G series is confirmed to launch in India on January 4, while there's no word on the debut of the purported Redmi Note 13 4G lineup.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 December 2023 18:14 IST
Redmi Note 13 4G, Note 13 Pro 4G Specifications Tipped; Series Said to Get 3 Years of OS Updates

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 13 5G series launched in China on September 22

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 13 4G may launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 SoC
  • The Note 13 Pro 4G could feature a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset
  • Redmi Note 13 5G models ship with Android 13-based MIUI 14
Redmi Note 13 4G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G specifications have been leaked online. The leak comes days ahead of the Chinese smartphone maker's scheduled launch date for the Redmi Note 13 5G series in India on January 4. The upcoming lineup will come with the base Redmi Note 13 5GNote 13 Pro 5G and Note 13 Pro+ 5G models. The Indian variants of the handsets are expected to be similar to their Chinese counterparts. The phones ship in China with Android 13-based MIUI 14, and a tipster has now leaked details of the software support for these phones.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) shared a detailed list of specifications for the Redmi Note 13 4G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The phones are expected to launch globally soon, even though the company has not yet announced these LTE models. The design renders of the 4G models were also shown in the leak. The rear camera units are arranged in individual units alongside an LED unit on the top left corner of the back panel without a distinct camera module. The base model is seen in black, blue and green colour options, while the Pro 4G model is seen in black, grey and purple shades.

Ambhore also stated in a post on X that the Redmi Note 13 5G models are expected to receive three years of major Android upgrades, that is, up until Android 16, both in India and globally. The phones are also said to support four years of security updates. He noted that these models are not likely to get the Xiaomi HyperOS update "anytime soon".

redmi note 13 pro 4g msp sudhanshu note13_pro4g

Redmi Note 13 4G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G leaked colour options
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice/ @Sudhanshu1414

 

Redmi Note 13 4G specifications, features (expected)

The base Note 13 4G model is expected to launch with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) 8-bit AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, 50,00,000:1 contrast ratio, 1200 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 20:9 aspect ratio along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset paired with Adreno 610 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Similar to the 5G variant, the rumoured 4G model is also tipped to boot Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the phone is expected to carry a 1/1.67-inch 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter at the back. The front camera is said to be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor. Redmi is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery into the Note 13 4G model and is expected to support 33W wired fast charging via USB Type-C port.

For security, the Redmi Note 13 4G is said to carry an in-display fingerprint sensor and an AI-backed face unlock feature. The leaked specifications suggest that the phone will get a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos sound and a 3.5mm audio jack. The dual nano SIM-supported handset is also expected to get Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IR Blaster, GPS, and GLONASS connectivity. It is also expected to arrive with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The model is said to weigh 188.5g and measure 162.24mm x 75.55mm x 7.97mm in size.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G specifications, features (expected)

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G, on the other hand, is expected to feature a similar-sized screen as the base LTE model but it is expected to get Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. This model is likely to be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 Ultra SoC paired Mali G57 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. 

The Pro model is expected to feature a 1/1.4-inch 200-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The phone is said to share other camera unit specifications, including the front camera, OS and battery details with the base model. The phone is also expected to feature a similar IP rating, audio, security and network connectivity. However, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G is said to support 67W wired fast charging. The model is also reportedly likely to weigh 187g and measure 161.1mm x 74.95mm x 7.98mm in size, according to details shared by the tipster.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 5G Series, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G, Xiaomi, Redmi Note 13 Series, Redmi Note 13 4G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G, Redmi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Redmi A3 Said to Surface on BIS Website Hinting at Imminent Launch in India

Comment
 
 

