Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G, Redmi Note 13 4G Renders, European Pricing Leak Online

Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G will reportedly cost EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 31,800) 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 December 2023 16:54 IST
Photo Credit: RMupdate

Redmi Note 13 4G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G appear to include a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 13 4G's camera unit is said to include a 108-megapixel sensor
  • They appear to have thin bezels on the sides
  • Redmi Note 13 4G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G could pack a 5,000mAh battery
Redmi Note 13 series with three entries — Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G— are confirmed to debut in India on January 4. Ahead of their official unveiling, the renders and European pricing of the Redmi Note 13 4G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G models have leaked online. The renders suggest three colour options for the Redmi Note 13 4G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G. They are seen with a hole-punch display design and might include a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Tipster Paras Guglani, in collaboration with RMUpdate, has leaked the European pricing of the Redmi Note 13 4G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G. As per the report, the former will be priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 18,100) and EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 22,600) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G will reportedly cost EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 31,800) 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version could be priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 36,400).

The design of the Redmi Note 13 4G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G looks nearly identical to their 5G counterparts. The former is shown in black, blue, and green colour options while the latter is shown in black, green, and purple shades. They appear to have thin bezels on the sides and a centrally placed hole punch cutout to house the selfie shooter.

On the back, the Redmi Note 13 4G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G appear to include a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash. Each camera sensor is arranged vertically in ring-shaped modules. The text beside the camera island of the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G indicates that the handset will pack a 200-megapixel primary sensor. The volume rockers and the power button are seen placed on the left edge.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G, Redmi Note 13 4G specifications (rumoured)

The Redmi Note 13 4G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G are tipped to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The vanilla model is said to offer Corning Gorilla 3 protection, while the Pro model might offer Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Redmi Note 13 4G is tipped to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

As for optics, the Redmi Note 13 4G's camera unit is said to include a 108-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS. They could feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Finally, the Redmi Note 13 4G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W and 67W fast charging, respectively. The Pro model is said to come with an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
