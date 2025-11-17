Redmi 15C 5G could launch in India soon, and the pricing for the handset in the country and various key specifications have now surfaced online. The upcoming Redmi 15C 5G is said to go on sale in the country in three RAM and storage configurations. This comes weeks after the handset was unveiled in select global markets. The tipped specifications of the phone appear to be similar to its global counterpart, which is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chip. It is said to be backed by a 6,000mAh battery, too.

Redmi 15C Price in India, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has leaked the price, RAM and storage configurations, and key specifications of the Redmi 15C. The base of the handset, featuring 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, is said to be priced at Rs. 11,500. Meanwhile, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option could be launched in the country at Rs. 12,500. Lastly, the top-end variant might cost Rs. 14,500, while offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Redmi 15C expected Indian pricing:



4 GB+128 GB → ₹11,500

6 GB+128 GB → ₹12,500

8 GB+128 GB → ₹14,500



- MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC

- HD+ Notch display

- 6000mAh battery — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) November 16, 2025

The leaker also said that the Redmi 15C 5G could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with a 6,000mAh battery. It might be equipped with an HD+ resolution display with a notch to house the selfie camera. If this is true, then the handset could launch in India with similar specifications as its global counterpart, which was unveiled in September.

To recap, at launch, the Redmi 15C 5G was priced in Poland at PLN 799 (roughly Rs. 19,000) for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 256GB storage via the company's website. It is offered in Dusk Purple, Midnight Black, and Mint Green colourways.

Coming to its specifications, the Redmi 15C 5G sports a 6.9-inch (720×1,600 pixels) display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, and 810 nits of peak brightness. Powering the Redmi 15C 5G is an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, built on a 6nm process, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded by up to 1TB via a MicroSD card.

For optics, the Redmi 15C 5G carries a dual rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter and an unspecified second camera. The handset also features an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie camera on the front. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. It supports Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity. The company claims it to be IP64 rated for dust and splash resistance.