Redmi 15C 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi 15C 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 September 2025 11:27 IST
Redmi 15C 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi 15C 5G is sold in Dusk Purple, Midnight Black and Mint Green colourways

Highlights
  • Redmi 15C 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • The handset has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance
  • The Redmi 15C 5G packs an 8-megapixel selfie shooter
Redmi 15C 5G has been launched in select global markets. The handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone has an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Notably, the company introduced the 4G variant of the Redmi 15C earlier this month in some European countries.

Redmi 15C 5G Price, Availability

Redmi 15C 5G is listed in Poland at an MRP of PLN 799 (roughly Rs. 19,500) and is currently offered at PLN 699 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 4GB + 256GB option. It comes in Dusk Purple, Midnight Black and Mint Green colour options and is available for purchase via the official website.

Redmi 15C 5G Specifications, Features

The Redmi 15C 5G features a 6.9-inch Dot Drop display with a resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, and a typical brightness of 660nits, with a maximum brightness of up to 810nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM). It has TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light, Circadian Rhythm Compliance, and stroboscopic effect safety. Additional features include Reading Mode, DC Dimming, a 1200:1 contrast ratio, 8-bit colour depth with 16.7 million colours, and 83 percent NTSC colour gamut coverage.

Xiaomi packs an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC in the Redmi 15C 5G, which supports 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. It also offers storage expansion of up to 1TB via an external microSD card. It ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2. 

In the camera department, the Redmi 15C 5G has a dual rear camera unit, which includes a 50-megapixel AI-backed main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture alongside an unspecified secondary sensor. At the front, it has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls. 

The Redmi 15C 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset has an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water ingress. For security, it carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone measures 173.16×81.07×8.2 mm in size and weighs 211g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Redmi 15C 5G, Redmi 15C 5G Price, Redmi 15C 5G Launch, Redmi 15C 5G Specifications, Redmi 15 series, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Design and Colourways Revealed Ahead of Launch in China
Xiaomi 17 Series Pre-Orders Open in China: Specs and Everything We Know So Far

