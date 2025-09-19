Redmi 15C 5G has been launched in select global markets. The handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone has an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Notably, the company introduced the 4G variant of the Redmi 15C earlier this month in some European countries.

Redmi 15C 5G Price, Availability

Redmi 15C 5G is listed in Poland at an MRP of PLN 799 (roughly Rs. 19,500) and is currently offered at PLN 699 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 4GB + 256GB option. It comes in Dusk Purple, Midnight Black and Mint Green colour options and is available for purchase via the official website.

Redmi 15C 5G Specifications, Features

The Redmi 15C 5G features a 6.9-inch Dot Drop display with a resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, and a typical brightness of 660nits, with a maximum brightness of up to 810nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM). It has TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light, Circadian Rhythm Compliance, and stroboscopic effect safety. Additional features include Reading Mode, DC Dimming, a 1200:1 contrast ratio, 8-bit colour depth with 16.7 million colours, and 83 percent NTSC colour gamut coverage.

Xiaomi packs an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC in the Redmi 15C 5G, which supports 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. It also offers storage expansion of up to 1TB via an external microSD card. It ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.

In the camera department, the Redmi 15C 5G has a dual rear camera unit, which includes a 50-megapixel AI-backed main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture alongside an unspecified secondary sensor. At the front, it has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi 15C 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset has an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water ingress. For security, it carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone measures 173.16×81.07×8.2 mm in size and weighs 211g.

