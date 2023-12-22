WhosNext2023
Technology News
  Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G Set to Launch in India on January 4: Everything We Know So Far

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G Set to Launch in India on January 4: Everything We Know So Far

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is confirmed to ship with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 December 2023 11:31 IST
Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G Set to Launch in India on January 4: Everything We Know So Far

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G are likely to run on Android 13-based MIUI 14

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G will run on MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC
  • They will have an IP68-rated build
  • Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G has a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging
Redmi Note 13 series is all set to debut in the Indian market on January 4. The company has not confirmed how many models will be launched in the country, but we can expect the lineup to include Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. Both models were released in China in September alongside the regular Redmi Note 13. They sport 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED screens and feature a 16-megapixel front camera. The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC.

Xiaomi's budget-friendly sub-brand has already begun teasing the arrival of the new Redmi Note lineup in India through its social media handles and a dedicated landing page on its website. As mentioned, both the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G are confirmed to debut on January 4. Here's everything we know about the series so far.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G price (expected)

While Redmi is yet to reveal any details related to the pricing of the Redmi Note 13 series, we do have some hints from recent leaks. The Redmi Note 13 Pro is tipped to be priced at EUR 450 (roughly Rs. 40,700), whereas the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ may come with a price tag of EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 45,000). In India, the Pro is said to come with a price tag of Rs. 32,999 for its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

In China, the price of Redmi Note 13 starts at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,900), while the Redmi Note 13 Pro starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,400). In contrast, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is available with an initial price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800). We can expect the Indian variants to have similar price tags.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G specifications

The Indian variants of Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G series could offer similar specifications and designs as their Chinese counterparts. In the teasers, they appear to have thin bezels on the sides and a centrally placed hole-punch cutout on the display to house the selfie shooter.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G model is confirmed to ship with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC. They will have an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G are likely to run on Android 13-based MIUI 14 and features a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz, just like the Chinese models. The Chinese variants sport a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

They have a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. The Pro model is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G has a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G, Redmi Note 13 Series, Redmi Note 13 Pro Price, Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus Price, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iQoo Watch Design Teased Ahead of December 27 Debut; Confirmed to Run on BlueOS
Croma Deals Corner Highlights: Top December 2023 Offers

Featured
