Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Redmi and Xiaomi Smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 brings the best deals on Redmi and Xiaomi smartphones. Check out the article to know more.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 September 2025 06:00 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale brings some interesting deals on range of Redmi and Xiaomi mobiles.

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival brings heavy discounts on mobiles
  • Customers can get up to 50 percent off on Redmi mobiles
  • Check out the best deals on Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 offers some of the biggest deals of 2025 across multiple categories. The sale has already started for Prime members, while for normal users, the sale will begin on September 23, 2025. The latest festival sale brings some heavy discounts on mobiles, especially on Xiaomi and Redmi handsets. The Amazon sale 2025 offers some heavy discounts on the flagship Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 14 Civi. Moreover, customers can also get amazing discounts on Redmi smartphones during the sale period. This, coupled with some lucrative discounts and deals, makes it the perfect opportunity to get a new Redmi or Xiaomi smartphone. Here's a breakdown of the best Redmi and Xiaomi mobile deals you shouldn't miss during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Offers and Discounts on Redmi and Xiaomi Mobiles

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 has some great deals and discounts on smartphones. First, buyers can get an instant discount of up to 10 percent on SBI credit and debit cards during the sale period. Additionally, individuals with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can get unlimited five percent cashback. The customers also get percent back with the Rewards Gold programme. Users can also enjoy up to 24 months of no-cost EMIs and excellent discounts on exchanges.

The showstopper deal this year is the Xiaomi 14 Civi, available at a special price of Rs. 24,999, down from its listed price of Rs. 79,999. The Xiaomi 14 Civi comes equipped with Leica-tuned cameras, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, an AMOLED 120Hz display, and a compact design with premium materials. More importantly, you are getting the flagship-level performance at nearly half the cost. For those who want style, power, and pro-grade photography, this is hands down the biggest Xiaomi mobile deal during the Amazon sale.

That said, check out the best deals on Xiaomi and Redmi mobiles available during the Amazon festival sale:

S.no Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
1 Redmi 13 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 11,199 Buy Now
2 Redmi A4 Rs. 10,999 Rs. 7,499 Buy Now
3 Redmi Note 14 5G Rs. 21,999 Rs. 15,499 Buy Now
4 Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Rs. 28,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
5 Redmi 14C 5G Rs. 13,999 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now
6 Redmi A5 Rs. 8,999 Rs. 6,499 Buy Now
7 Redmi Note 14 Pro Rs. 28,999 Rs. 20,999 Buy Now
8 Xiaomi 14 CIVI Rs. 79,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
9 Xiaomi 15 Rs. 79,999 Rs. 59,999 Buy Now
Xiaomi 14 Civi

Xiaomi 14 Civi

Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1236x2750 pixels
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6200mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360.
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones

