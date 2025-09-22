Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Redmi and Xiaomi Smartphones

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 offers some of the biggest deals of 2025 across multiple categories. The sale has already started for Prime members, while for normal users, the sale will begin on September 23, 2025. The latest festival sale brings some heavy discounts on mobiles, especially on Xiaomi and Redmi handsets. The Amazon sale 2025 offers some heavy discounts on the flagship Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 14 Civi. Moreover, customers can also get amazing discounts on Redmi smartphones during the sale period. This, coupled with some lucrative discounts and deals, makes it the perfect opportunity to get a new Redmi or Xiaomi smartphone. Here's a breakdown of the best Redmi and Xiaomi mobile deals you shouldn't miss during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Offers and Discounts on Redmi and Xiaomi Mobiles

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 has some great deals and discounts on smartphones. First, buyers can get an instant discount of up to 10 percent on SBI credit and debit cards during the sale period. Additionally, individuals with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can get unlimited five percent cashback. The customers also get percent back with the Rewards Gold programme. Users can also enjoy up to 24 months of no-cost EMIs and excellent discounts on exchanges.

The showstopper deal this year is the Xiaomi 14 Civi, available at a special price of Rs. 24,999, down from its listed price of Rs. 79,999. The Xiaomi 14 Civi comes equipped with Leica-tuned cameras, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, an AMOLED 120Hz display, and a compact design with premium materials. More importantly, you are getting the flagship-level performance at nearly half the cost. For those who want style, power, and pro-grade photography, this is hands down the biggest Xiaomi mobile deal during the Amazon sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Redmi and Xiaomi Mobiles

That said, check out the best deals on Xiaomi and Redmi mobiles available during the Amazon festival sale:

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.