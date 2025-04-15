Redmi A5 was launched in India on Tuesday as the latest budget offering by the Xiaomi sub-brand. The new 4G handset runs on an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset and carries a 5,200mAh battery. The Redmi A5 features a 32-megapixel dual rear camera unit and has a 6.88-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch. The Redmi A5 was unveiled in select global markets earlier this month.

Redmi A5 Price in India

Redmi A5 is priced at Rs. 6,499 in India for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage model is priced at Rs. 7,499. It is available in Jaisalmer Gold, Just Black, and Pondicherry Blue colour options. The handset will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the Xiaomi India website starting tomorrow at 12pm IST.

For comparison, the handset is priced at IDR 11,99,000 (roughly Rs. 6,100) in Indonesia for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Notably, the 5G variant of Redmi A4 was announced with a price tag of Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB+64GB RAM and storage configuration.

Redmi A5 Specifications

The Redmi A5 runs on Android 15 (Go Edition) and has a 6.88-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen is TÜV Rheinland certified. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 2TB (microSD card), while the available memory can be virtually expanded up to 8GB.

For optics, the Redmi A5 gets a dual rear camera unit including a 32-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, it boasts an 8-megapixel front camera. The handset also has an IP52-rated build.

Connectivity options on the Redmi A5 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports an AI-backed face unlock feature.

The Redmi A5 is backed by a 5,200mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. It measures 171.7 x 77.8 x 8.26mm and weighs 193g.