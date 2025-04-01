OnePlus is preparing to bring the OnePlus 13T to the market soon. The Chinese electronic brand has shared a teaser on the social media platform to offer hints about the arrival of the new OnePlus 13T in its home country. It is expected to feature a compact form factor. The OnePlus 13T is tipped to come with a 6.3-inch display and a 6,200mAh battery. It is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, like the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus 13T Launch Teased

OnePlus has officially teased the new OnePlus 13T via a post on Weibo. The teaser video comes with a tagline, "big devil in small screen" (translated), indicating the compact form factor of the phone. It shows the red colour rectangular retail box and confirms the OnePlus 13T moniker. It will launch in China soon. OnePlus, however, didn't confirm the launch date and key specifications of the upcoming phone.

Photo Credit: Weibo

As per past leaks, the OnePlus 13T will feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

OnePlus could pack an optical fingerprint sensor in the OnePlus 13T. It is rumoured to carry a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. It could pack a 6,200mAh battery with 80W fast charging. It is expected to have a metal frame and a glass back.

The standard OnePlus 13 was unveiled at the beginning of the year in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It has a 6.82-inch display and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. The phone has a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera unit comprising a primary 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor. It features a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.