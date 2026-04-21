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iPhone 18 May Not Arrive With Hardware Upgrades, Could Be Closer to iPhone 18e as Apple Cuts Costs: Reports

iPhone 18 is expected to be launched in early 2027, unlike its predecessor, which was launched alongside the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 April 2026 11:06 IST
iPhone 18 May Not Arrive With Hardware Upgrades, Could Be Closer to iPhone 18e as Apple Cuts Costs: Reports

iPhone 18 is expected to succeed last year's iPhone 17

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Highlights
  • iPhone 18 might feature the same design as iPhone 17
  • iPhone 18 could launch at a similar price to its predecessor
  • The Cupertino company has yet to confirm the launch
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iPhone 17 was launched in September last year, along with the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The standard model arrived with various upgrades over its predecessor, including a faster Apple Silicon A19 chipset, the ProMotion display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, a dual rear 48-megapixel camera system, and higher base storage, with a marginal price bump in India. Soon after its unveiling, rumours about its purported successor began surfacing online, suggesting that the standard iPhone 18 might not see a price increase, despite soaring memory prices. Now, a tipster claims that the phone is likely to ship with downgraded hardware to save costs.

iPhone 18 Hardware Changes (Anticipated) 

In a post Weibo, tipster Fixed-Focus Digital Cameras (translated from Chinese) claims that the standard iPhone 18 model will be launched with various downgrades, including but not limited to manufacturing process, chipset specifications, and RAM. This is said to be part of the Cupertino-based tech giant's efforts to reduce input costs. Moreover, this will reportedly bring the smartphone closer to the iPhone 18e, the rumoured low-cost iPhone 18 series model.

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This comes as the smartphone industry is feeling the pinch from the exponential and uncontrolled rise in smartphone components, especially memory and storage chips, including NAND and RAM sticks. However, a recent report highlighted that the iPhone maker is planning to launch the standard iPhone 18 model at the same price as last year's iPhone 17, despite the rising memory prices.

Contrary to the latest development, the company was previously expected to absorb the rising component costs, taking a hit in terms of gross margins, while also securing chips in bulk.

For reference, iPhone 17 was launched in India in September 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 82,900 for the base 256GB configuration. While the handset arrived at a Rs. 3,000 premium in India compared to its predecessor, its price remained unchanged at $799 (roughly Rs. 71,000) in the US, while offering higher onboard storage.

As previously mentioned, the iPhone 17 arrived with multiple upgrades over the 2024-launched iPhone 16. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED ProMotion display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate. It is powered by the Apple Silicon A19 chipset, comprising a 16-core Neural Engine. Moreover, the rear camera setup was upgraded to offer two 48-megapixel shooters. On the front, the handset ships with an 18-megapixel selfie camera with Centre Stage.

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iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
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Further reading: iPhone 18, Apple, iPhone 18 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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