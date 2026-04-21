Apple on Monday rolled out the iOS 26.5 Beta 3 update for iPhone models enrolled in the company's beta programme. While it is not a major update, there are still fixes for several bugs and glitches discovered in previous iterations of the OS. The Cupertino-based tech giant says iOS 26.5 Beta 3 resolves an issue where some wallpapers failed to install or could not be removed from the Wallpaper Gallery. Apart from this, developers will be able to access four new features in the native software framework StoreKit.

The latest iOS 26.5 Beta 3 update comes with the build number 23F5059e. Apple's release notes state that it patches a bug that resulted in the Unity and Kaleidoscope wallpapers failing to install. Instances of users being unable to remove them from the iPhone's Wallpaper Gallery were previously reported, and these have also been fixed.

On the developer front, Apple is introducing new tools in StoreKit to make it easier for them to manage and display subscription plans, especially those that follow a monthly payment with a one-year commitment model. First, developers can access and display pricing details for such subscriptions, showing users exactly what they are signing up for.

Secondly, they can also choose how these subscription plans are offered during purchase. There is also a way to track user subscription commitments. For example, developers can track how long a user is locked into a plan. All of this can be displayed in an app interface using built-in UI styles. The aforementioned tools have been introduced via changes in the StoreKit API.

Apple is also said to have resolved an issue in StoreKitTest (a framework that allows developers to test subscriptions and in-app purchases while developing iOS apps in Xcode) that caused subscription tests to fail due to incorrect configurations.

The company says iOS 26.5 Beta 3 is compatible with all iPhone models that are eligible to receive the stable iOS 26 update and are enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program. However, the Apple Intelligence features will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the iPhone 16 series, and the iPhone 17 series.

After enrolling their devices, users can install the update on a compatible iPhone by navigating to the Settings app and tapping on General > Software Update > Install Now.