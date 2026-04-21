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Apple's iOS 26.5 Beta 3 Update for iPhone Rolls Out With Stability Improvements, Bug Fixes

Apple says iOS 26.5 Beta 3 is compatible with all of the iPhone models that have received the stable iOS 26 update.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 April 2026 11:54 IST
Apple's iOS 26.5 Beta 3 Update for iPhone Rolls Out With Stability Improvements, Bug Fixes

iOS 26 was first rolled out to eligible iPhone models as an OTA update in September

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Highlights
  • The update resolves a bug where some wallpapers failed to install
  • Developers can access four new features via StoreKit framework
  • Developer tools also offer a way to track user subscription commitments
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Apple on Monday rolled out the iOS 26.5 Beta 3 update for iPhone models enrolled in the company's beta programme. While it is not a major update, there are still fixes for several bugs and glitches discovered in previous iterations of the OS. The Cupertino-based tech giant says iOS 26.5 Beta 3 resolves an issue where some wallpapers failed to install or could not be removed from the Wallpaper Gallery. Apart from this, developers will be able to access four new features in the native software framework StoreKit.

iOS 26.5 Beta 3 Update for iPhone: What's New

The latest iOS 26.5 Beta 3 update comes with the build number 23F5059e. Apple's release notes state that it patches a bug that resulted in the Unity and Kaleidoscope wallpapers failing to install. Instances of users being unable to remove them from the iPhone's Wallpaper Gallery were previously reported, and these have also been fixed.

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On the developer front, Apple is introducing new tools in StoreKit to make it easier for them to manage and display subscription plans, especially those that follow a monthly payment with a one-year commitment model. First, developers can access and display pricing details for such subscriptions, showing users exactly what they are signing up for.

Secondly, they can also choose how these subscription plans are offered during purchase. There is also a way to track user subscription commitments. For example, developers can track how long a user is locked into a plan. All of this can be displayed in an app interface using built-in UI styles. The aforementioned tools have been introduced via changes in the StoreKit API.

Apple is also said to have resolved an issue in StoreKitTest (a framework that allows developers to test subscriptions and in-app purchases while developing iOS apps in Xcode) that caused subscription tests to fail due to incorrect configurations.

The company says iOS 26.5 Beta 3 is compatible with all iPhone models that are eligible to receive the stable iOS 26 update and are enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program. However, the Apple Intelligence features will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the iPhone 16 series, and the iPhone 17 series.

After enrolling their devices, users can install the update on a compatible iPhone by navigating to the Settings app and tapping on General > Software Update > Install Now.

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Further reading: iOS 26, iOS 26 5 Beta 3, iPhone Update, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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