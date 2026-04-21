Poco M8s 5G has been launched in select global markets as the latest addition to the tech firm's budget M lineup. The new smartphone will be available for purchase globally via Xiaomi's website. The Xiaomi sub-brand will sell the handset in two colour options and two storage configurations. It features a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera. Moreover, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 6 series chipset. It is backed by a 7,000mAh battery, with support for 33W wired fast charging. The Poco M8s 5G sports a 6.9-inch display and weighs about 217g.

Poco M8s 5G Price, Availability

Pricing for the Poco M8s 5G starts at $189 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the base variant, featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The company also offers an 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration priced at $219 (about Rs. 20,000). However, these are early bird prices for the new phone, which are usually lower than the actual retail figures.

Poco's new handset will be available for purchase in select global markets via Xiaomi's online store. The Poco M8s 5G is offered in Black and White colourways.

Poco M8s 5G Specifications, Features

The Poco M8s 5G is a dual-SIM budget smartphone that runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS 2, which is based on Android 15. The handset sports a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) 8-bit DotDisplay, offering up to 144Hz of refresh rate on select apps, 374 ppi pixel density, up to 288Hz touch sampling rate, up to 850 nits peak brightness, and 85 percent NTSC colour gamut, along with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Circadian Friendly, and Flicker Free certifications.

Powering the new Poco M8s 5G is an octa core Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 6nm process. The SoC is claimed to deliver a peak clock speed of 2.3GHz. The phone also features an unspecified Adreno GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, which can be expanded by up to 2TB via a MicroSD card. The Xiaomi sub-brand claims that the phone ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

For optics, the Poco M8s 5G carries a dual rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and 5P lens. It also gets an unspecified secondary camera on the back. The handset is equipped with an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The phone is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/30 fps. It also features Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos.

The Poco M8s 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging and 18W wired reverse charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an accelerometer, an e-compass, an IR blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It measures 169.48x80.45x8.4mm and weighs about 217g.