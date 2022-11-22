Technology News
Redmi K60 Concept Renders Suggest Flat Display With Centred Hole-Punch Cutout: Details

Redmi K60 could sport a triple rear camera setup.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 22 November 2022 13:13 IST
Redmi K60 Concept Renders Suggest Flat Display With Centred Hole-Punch Cutout: Details

Redmi K60 is expected to sport a 16-megapixel selfie snapper on the front

Highlights
  • Redmi K60 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • The handset may sport a 6.67-inch flat OLED panel
  • Redmi K60 is said to house a 5,500mAh battery

Redmi K60 concept renders reportedly hints at the design details of the upcoming smartphone. The images indicated at a flat display for the handset along with a centred hole-punch in the front. The renders have also hinted at a volume rocker and a power button towards the right side along with a rectangle-shaped camera module. The handset seemingly sports a triple rear camera setup. The Redmi K60 is expected to launch soon and its key specifications have emerged indicating that the Redmi K60 might be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC among other features.

A recent Weibo post has brought out the concept renders of the upcoming Redmi K60. The authenticity of the concept renders cannot be confirmed as it is unclear whether the images are fan-made or not. Therefore, it's best to take these with a pinch of salt.

The image suggests a flat display for the Redmi K60 along with a centred hole-punch cutout for the front camera. As mentioned earlier, the concept renders also hint at thicker bezels, volume controls and power button along with a fingerprint scanner to the right, and a rectangle-shaped camera module on the back. The smartphone could feature a triple rear camera setup with the second camera sensor being larger than the first one and the third one being a periscope lens.

Redmi K60 specifications (rumoured)

According to a recent report, the Redmi K60 could be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM. The handset may sport a 6.67-inch flat OLED panel with 2K resolution. It is expected to also feature an optical fingerprint sensor under the display.

The Redmi smartphone may sport a triple rear camera setup. This is said to include a 64-megapixel main camera along with an 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary camera sensors. It is expected to also sport a 16-megapixel selfie snapper on the front. The Redmi K60 is said to house a 5,500mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging.

Comments

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi K60, Redmi K60 specifications
