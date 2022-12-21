Redmi K60 series, the expected successor to the company's Redmi K50 lineup, has been the subject of several leaks and rumours ahead of its launch in China. The latest leaks have placed the launch timeline for the upcoming phones towards the end of the month. Details shared on the Chinese social networking website Weibo suggest that the Redmi K60 series will release in China later in December. This comes after the Redmi K60 series was rumoured to launch in January next year. The upcoming series is expected to comprise the Redmi K60, the Redmi K60 Pro, and the Redmi K60E.

According to a Weibo post by reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, the Redmi K60 series could be days away from launch and is set to debut in China later in December. The post said that the Redmi K60 series is expected to be the “performance king” across all three price segments.

The latest leak brings up the earlier rumoured launch timeline of January, right before the Chinese New Year. Previous reports stated that Redmi had adjusted the release window for January owing to delays in the Xiaomi 13 series announcement.

Earlier leaks about the specifications for the upcoming phones have provided an idea about what expect from the Redmi K60 series. According to MIUI Polska writer Kacper Skrzypek, the Redmi K60, the K60 Pro, and the K60E are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and an unnamed MediaTek SoC, respectively. The Redmi K60E, however, was later spotted on Geekbench, along with a Snapdragon 870 SoC.

The vanilla Redmi K60 is said to feature a 6.67-inch Quad HD+ display, with 120Hz refresh rate. The K60 is also tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The Redmi K60 was also spotted on China's 3C certification website, which hinted at the handset supporting 67W fast charging.

