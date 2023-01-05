Technology News

Redmi K60 Series Price Confirmed to Be Above Rs. 30,000 in India: All Details

Redmi K60 5G packs a 5,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and 30W wireless charging support.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 January 2023 20:20 IST
Redmi K60 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch 2K AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Redmi K60 series launched in China in December 2022
  • The Redmi K60 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • Redmi K60 has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Redmi K60 series launched in China a few weeks back in December, 2022. Comprising three models — the vanilla Redmi K60, the Redmi K60 Pro, and the Redmi K60E — the lineup is expected to arrive in India soon. While the exact launch date in India is yet to be announced, Xiaomi has confirmed its expected price range for the series in India. The smartphones are expected to debut here at the price of over Rs. 30,000. The Redmi K60 and Redmi K60 Pro are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, respectively, whereas the Redmi K60E ships with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset.

Xiaomi, today at a launch event for the Redmi Note 12 series smartphones, confirmed the price range of the upcoming Redmi K60 series in India. In its presentation, the company revealed that the Redmi K60 series, along with the other premium Xiaomi smartphones, will be priced above Rs 30,000 here. The Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E launched in China at a starting price of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,000), CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 40,000) and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,000), respectively.

The Redmi K60 series' top of the line handset Redmi K60 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 480Hz touch sampling rate. It packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. For the optics it ships with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX800 main sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel front camera.

Similar to the Pro version, Redmi K60, too, features a 6.67-inch 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display. It has most of the features same as Redmi K60 Pro, except for the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a triple rear camera setup led by 64-megapixel primary lens. Also, the pro version carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging, whereas Redmi K60 has a 5,500mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging.

Meanwhile, the Redmi K60E is the least expensive of the three phones in this lineup and hence comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. 

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
