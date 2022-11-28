Redmi K60 series key specifications have been tipped, ahead of the launch of the smartphones. It has been a while since the Redmi K50 series debuted as a feature-packed flagship smartphone series for the masses. The company even launched the Redmi K50i in India, a handset powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC with support for 67W fast charging. Now, a tipster has shared key specifications of the Redmi K60 series which is expected to comprise 3 models. Xiaomi is yet to announce plans to launch the Redmi K60 series as a successor to the Redmi K50 series in China.

Tipster Kacper Skrzypek has leaked the specifications of the upcoming Redmi K60 series, which is said to comprise three models, the Redmi K60, the Redmi K60 Pro, and the Redmi K60E. The leaker has shared details of the codenames, SoCs of these Redmi handsets that are expected to succeed the Redmi K50 series.

According to Skrzypek, the Redmi K60, the Redmi K60 Pro, and the Redmi K60E devices have the codename Socrates, Mondrian, and Rembrandt, respectively. He has also hinted that the Redmi K60 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, while the Redmi K60 Pro will be equipped by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Meanwhile, the Redmi K60E is tipped to feature a MediaTek chipset.

The Redmi K60 variant is tipped to sport a 6.67-inch display with a 2K resolution, and feature a triple rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel main camera sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the handset is said to feature a 16-megapixel camera.

Additionally, the handset is expected to be powered by a 5,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support and 30W wireless charging. The vanilla model is tipped to make its debut in a 12GB memory configuration and feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi announced that its upcoming Xiaomi 13 series smartphones will be launched on December 1. The Chinese tech giant has confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 lineup will comprise two model: the vanilla Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. The upcoming flagship lineup will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.