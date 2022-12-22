Redmi K60 series will launch soon in China, Lu Weibing, Redmi's General Manager, confirmed on Thursday after some initial speculations. The Xiaomi executive did not announce the exact launch date and specifications of the models, but a fresh leak suggests that the latest Redmi K-series phones will go official in China on December 27. The upcoming lineup is expected to include the regular Redmi K60, and the Redmi K60 Pro. It is said to go on sale starting December 31. The former is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while the latter could pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood.

Lu Weibing, via a post on Weibo, teased the arrival of the Redmi K60 series. The post doesn't reveal any details about the smartphone series but, he claims that the phone will be a 'performance universe'. It is shown with a 'coming soon' label as well. However, the exact launch date and time of Redmi K60 series launch are still under wraps.

Separately, known Indian tipster Sahil Karoul (@KaroulSahil) has tipped the launch date and details of the Redmi K60 series on Twitter. According to the tipster, the handset will be launched in China on December 27. It is tipped to go on sale starting December 31. These details are in line with past leaks.

The Redmi K60 Pro is said to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The vanilla Redmi K60, on the other hand, is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The display of the upcoming devices is tipped to offer 2K resolution.

The Redmi K60 could feature a 6.67-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to get a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it is said to carry a 16-megapixel shooter. It is expected to be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging and 30W wireless charging.

