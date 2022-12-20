Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G price in India along with RAM and storage configurations have been leaked online ahead of the smartphone's launch in India on January 5. The upcoming Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is tipped to come in three RAM and storage options with up to 12GB of onboard memory and up to 256GB of storage. It is said to go on sale starting January 11. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is confirmed to feature a 200-megapixel triple rear camera unit. The handset was launched in China in October alongside the Redmi Note 12 and Note 12 Pro.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ price in India (rumoured)

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) tweeted the India price details and specifications of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G on Monday. According to him, the Redmi handset will be priced between Rs. 24,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 26,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model could be priced at Rs. 28,999. These prices are said to include bank offers. It is tipped to go on sale starting January 11.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G was launched in China in October with a starting price tag of CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It will be launched in India on January 5.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ specifications (expected)

The Chinese variant of Redmi Note 12 Pro+ runs on MIUI 13 and features 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC with a Mali-G68 GPU, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS capabilities, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.