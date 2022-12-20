Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G India Price, RAM and Storage Configurations Leaked Ahead of January 5 Launch

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G India Price, RAM and Storage Configurations Leaked Ahead of January 5 Launch

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is said to come with an initial price tag of Rs. 24,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 20 December 2022 11:00 IST
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G India Price, RAM and Storage Configurations Leaked Ahead of January 5 Launch

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is said to go on sale in India starting January 11

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G was unveiled in China in October
  • It is confirmed to feature a 200-megapixel camera
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G price in India along with RAM and storage configurations have been leaked online ahead of the smartphone's launch in India on January 5. The upcoming Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is tipped to come in three RAM and storage options with up to 12GB of onboard memory and up to 256GB of storage. It is said to go on sale starting January 11. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is confirmed to feature a 200-megapixel triple rear camera unit. The handset was launched in China in October alongside the Redmi Note 12 and Note 12 Pro.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ price in India (rumoured)

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) tweeted the India price details and specifications of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G on Monday. According to him, the Redmi handset will be priced between Rs. 24,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 26,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model could be priced at Rs. 28,999. These prices are said to include bank offers. It is tipped to go on sale starting January 11.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G was launched in China in October with a starting price tag of CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It will be launched in India on January 5. 

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ specifications (expected)

The Chinese variant of Redmi Note 12 Pro+ runs on MIUI 13 and features 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC with a Mali-G68 GPU, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS capabilities, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G Price, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G Price in India, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G Specifications, Xiaomi, Redmi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Twitter Will Restrict Voting on Major Policy Decisions to Twitter Blue Subscribers, Elon Musk Says
Fortnite Maker Epic Games Hit With $520 Million Penalty Over Alleged Violation of Children's Privacy
Featured video of the day
NDTV Exclusive Interview With the Music Genius AR Rahman

Related Stories

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G India Price, RAM and Storage Configurations Leaked Ahead of January 5 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to Launch at Cloud 11 Event in February 2023
  2. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  3. Nokia C31 With 3-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked, Here's How Much It May Cost
  5. iQoo Neo 7S Racing Edition Tipped to Debut with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  6. Moto G53 5G With 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  7. Will Elon Musk Step Down as Twitter CEO? Poll Ends, Results Are In
  8. Google Could Soon Help You Read Your Doctor’s Prescription
  9. Nothing Ear 2 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database
  10. Epic Games Hit With Record Penalty for Violating Children's Privacy
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launch Could Be Delayed; Company Reportedly Undecided on Pricing
  2. Bitcoin, ETH Continue to See Price Dips, Most Altcoins Follow
  3. Fortnite Maker Epic Games Hit With $520 Million Penalty Over Alleged Violation of Children's Privacy
  4. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G India Price, RAM and Storage Configurations Leaked Ahead of January 5 Launch
  5. Twitter Will Restrict Voting on Major Policy Decisions to Twitter Blue Subscribers, Elon Musk Says
  6. Xiaomi Slashes 15 Percent of Jobs in Smartphone and Internet Services Business: Report
  7. OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to Launch at Cloud 11 Event in February 2023
  8. iPhone Maker Apple Fined Over EUR 1 Million by Paris Court Over App Store Practices
  9. Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e With 5000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. BAYC Parent Yuga Labs Hires Former Activision Blizzard's Head as Chief Executive
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.