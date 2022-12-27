Redmi K60 series was launched in China on Tuesday. This new flagship lineup from the Xiaomi-owned brand includes the Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E. There is no word from Redmi about the global availability of these smartphones. The Redmi K60 and Redmi K60 Pro are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipsets, whereas the Redmi K60E packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. These smartphones get a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Redmi K60 Pro, Redmi K60, Redmi K60E price, availability

The Redmi K60 Pro is the top-of-the-line handset that starts at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Its most expensive variant costs CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 55,000) and carries 16GB RAM + 512GB storage.

Similarly, the Redmi K60 starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. This Redmi smartphone's top model with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 43,000).

The Redmi K60 Pro and Redmi K60 will go on sale in China starting from December 31 at 10am local time (7:30am IST).

Finally, the Redmi K60E costs CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, its 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,000). This smartphone has gone on sale in China.

Redmi K60 Pro specifications, features

The Redmi K60 Pro features a 6.67-inch 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 480Hz touch sampling rate. The screen also offers HDR10+ support and has 1,400 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, this smartphone packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with an Adreno GPU and Qualcomm AI Engine. This Redmi handset packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

In the camera department, the Redmi K60 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX800 main sensor with OIS. It also features an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. This camera configuration is capable of recording up to 8K videos at 24fps. The handset also features a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front that can record up to full-HD videos at 60fps.

Redmi K60 Pro measures 162.78x75.44x8.59mm and weighs 205g, the company says. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging. It is a dual-SIM 5G smartphone with support for Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and Bluetooth v5.3 wireless connectivity. For security, this handset comes with a face recognition feature and an under-display fingerprint sensor. This Redmi smartphone runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14.

Redmi K60 specifications, features

The Redmi K60 borrows most of its specifications from the Pro model. This standard variant features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It comes with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The handset gets a 5,500mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging support.

Redmi K60E specifications, features

Similarly, the Redmi K60E gets pretty much the same specifications as the Redmi K60 Pro. However, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. It also gets a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup with OIS support and houses a 5,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

