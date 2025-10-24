Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Ace 6 Chipset, Camera Specifications Revealed as Pre-Orders Open in China

OnePlus Ace 6 is expected to launch globally, including in India, as the OnePlus 15R.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 October 2025 14:49 IST
OnePlus Ace 6 Chipset, Camera Specifications Revealed as Pre-Orders Open in China

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 6 will be offered in three colourways

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 6 could launch in India as OnePlus 15R
  • OnePlus Ace 6 will be powered by a Snapdragon chip
  • The handset will sport a 165Hz refresh rate display
Advertisement

OnePlus Ace 6 is scheduled to launch in China on October 27, alongside the flagship OnePlus 15. The phone was recently listed on Oppo's online store in China. Now, the pre-orders for the handset have begun in the country. Additionally, the Chinese smartphone maker has teased the chipset and cameras of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6. Its global variant could debut with the OnePlus 15R branding. The phone will be offered in Quicksilver, Flash White, and Black (translated from Chinese) colourways.

OnePlus Ace 6 Pre-Orders Begin in China

The OnePlus Ace 6 is now available for pre-order in China, days before its October 27 launch. The phone was earlier found listed on the Oppo online store in the country. However, now the landing page has been updated with a “Book an appointment” (translated from Chinese) option. This comes shortly after the flagship OnePlus 15 pre-orders began last week.

On top of this, the company has revealed various specifications of the upcoming phone on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The OnePlus Ace 6 will be powered by last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with a new "Wind Chip Gaming Core" (translated from Chinese). It will also feature an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security.

The handset is teased to carry a dual-rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. The Chinese variant will ship with ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16. To maintain the thermals, the OnePlus Ace 6 will feature a Glacier Cooling System. Moreover, the company said that the handset will be IP66+ IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rated for dust and water resistance. It will also sport a metal frame and weigh about 213g.

OnePlus' upcoming Ace 6 is confirmed to pack a 7,800mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. Interestingly, the flagship OnePlus 15 will pack a smaller 7,300mAh battery. The OnePlus Ace 6 will also be equipped with an X-axis linear vibration motor. It will support NFC and infrared blaster, too. It will sport a BOE OLED display with 1.5K and up to a 165Hz refresh rate, similar to the OnePlus 15.

OnePlus 15

upcoming
OnePlus 15

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 6, OnePlus Ace 6 pre orders, OnePlus Ace 6 Launch, OnePlus Ace 6 Specifications, OnePlus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
No AI Porn: Microsoft AI Chief Mustafa Suleyman Draws Line on Chatbot Capabilities
Param Sundari Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor Now Available on Prime Video

Related Stories

OnePlus Ace 6 Chipset, Camera Specifications Revealed as Pre-Orders Open in China
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Will Be Available in India via This E-Commerce Platform
  2. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Manage Storage Directly Within a Chat Window
  3. Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Platform for Android Devices
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Might Launch With This Chipset
  5. OnePlus Ace 6 Launch: Everything You Need to Know
  6. OnePlus Ace 6 Chipset, Camera Details Confirmed as Pre-Orders Open
  7. Oppo Reno 15 Key Features Leaked; Could Feature This Chipset, Camera
  8. Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 Series, Redmi Projector 4 Pro Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO Says Gaganyaan Mission Is 90 Percent Complete, Aiming for 2027 Launch
  2. Saturn’s Moon Titan Breaks One of Chemistry’s Oldest Rules, NASA Study Reveals
  3. Scientists Construct 5-Micron Engine Generating Effective Heat of 13 Million Degrees Celsius Without Burning
  4. Scientists Develop Eco-Friendly Method to Break Down and Reuse Teflon Plastic
  5. Bethesda Announces Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition, Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Set for 2026
  6. Oppo Reno 15 Tipped to Feature Dimensity 8450 SoC, 200-Megapixel Rear Camera
  7. US President Donald Trump Pardons Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao, Lifts Restrictions
  8. Starlink Reportedly Plans Nine Gateway Earth Stations Across India to Relay Internet Traffic
  9. Blackmail OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch G.V. Prakash Starrer Movie Online
  10. They Call Him OG Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Pawan Kalyan Starrer Action Movie
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »