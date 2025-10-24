OnePlus Ace 6 is scheduled to launch in China on October 27, alongside the flagship OnePlus 15. The phone was recently listed on Oppo's online store in China. Now, the pre-orders for the handset have begun in the country. Additionally, the Chinese smartphone maker has teased the chipset and cameras of the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6. Its global variant could debut with the OnePlus 15R branding. The phone will be offered in Quicksilver, Flash White, and Black (translated from Chinese) colourways.

OnePlus Ace 6 Pre-Orders Begin in China

The OnePlus Ace 6 is now available for pre-order in China, days before its October 27 launch. The phone was earlier found listed on the Oppo online store in the country. However, now the landing page has been updated with a “Book an appointment” (translated from Chinese) option. This comes shortly after the flagship OnePlus 15 pre-orders began last week.

On top of this, the company has revealed various specifications of the upcoming phone on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The OnePlus Ace 6 will be powered by last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with a new "Wind Chip Gaming Core" (translated from Chinese). It will also feature an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security.

The handset is teased to carry a dual-rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. The Chinese variant will ship with ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16. To maintain the thermals, the OnePlus Ace 6 will feature a Glacier Cooling System. Moreover, the company said that the handset will be IP66+ IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rated for dust and water resistance. It will also sport a metal frame and weigh about 213g.

OnePlus' upcoming Ace 6 is confirmed to pack a 7,800mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. Interestingly, the flagship OnePlus 15 will pack a smaller 7,300mAh battery. The OnePlus Ace 6 will also be equipped with an X-axis linear vibration motor. It will support NFC and infrared blaster, too. It will sport a BOE OLED display with 1.5K and up to a 165Hz refresh rate, similar to the OnePlus 15.