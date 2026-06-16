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Redmi K90 Ultra to Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip and Built-in Cooling Fan, Tipster Claims

Redmi K90 Ultra is said to pack a large battery with a capacity of at least 8,000mAh.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 June 2026 10:28 IST
Redmi K90 Ultra to Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip and Built-in Cooling Fan, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K90 Max runs on Dimensity 9500 SoC

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Highlights
  • Redmi K90 Ultra could launch soon
  • Redmi K90 Ultra is expected to be placed below the Redmi K90 Max
  • Redmi K90 Max features a 6.83-inch 1.5K M10 display
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Redmi K90 Ultra is expected to break cover soon as the next sub-flagship smartphone from Xiaomi's sub-brand. Now, details about the chipset and battery of this model have leaked online, in a sign that the phone could arrive in the coming months. The Redmi K90 Ultra is expected to sit just below the Redmi K90 Max in the market. The upcoming phone comes with an inbuilt fan, 100W fast charging support, and it is expected to rival devices powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Redmi K90 Ultra Tipped to Challenge Flagships

As per a new Weibo post by Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, the Redmi K90 Ultra will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset alongside an integrated active cooling system with a built-in fan. The handset is said to offer flagship-level performance and could rival handsets equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

The battery of the Redmi K90 Ultra is tipped to have a capacity of at least 8,000mAh. Additional hardware and features are said to be on par with the Redmi K90 Max.

Previous leaks claimed that the Redmi K90 Ultra will come with a 6.89-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It could include a custom dual-speaker system, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone received 3C certification in China in April, with support for 100W fast charging.

As mentioned, in the Redmi K90 lineup, the Redmi K90 Ultra is expected to be placed just below the Redmi K90 Max, which was launched in April with a starting price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 41,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant

Redmi K90 Max runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and features a 6.83-inch 1.5K M10 display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. It uses a dedicated D2 display chip and an active cooling fan.

For optics, the Redmi K90 Max has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, it has a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings and features an 8,550mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

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Further reading: Redmi K90 Ultra, Redmi K90 Ultra Specifications, Redmi, Redmi K90 Max
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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