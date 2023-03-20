Technology News
Redmi Note 12S Said to Enter Production, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Debut: All Details

Redmi Note 12S is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 March 2023 13:18 IST
Redmi Note 12S Said to Enter Production, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Debut: All Details

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 12 5G series launched in India earlier this year

Redmi Note 12 series is set to launch globally in the coming days. The phones, which are already available in China and India, will debut in international markets on March 23. While the Redmi Note 12 series in the Chinese and Indian markets includes three models — the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G — the company is anticipated to introduce two more smartphone models in international markets — the Redmi Note 12 4G and Redmi Note 12S. A tipster has now claimed that production of the Redmi Note 12S has started in several European and Eurasian regions.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has leaked details of the purported Redmi Note 12S, stating that the handset manufacturer has started mass production of the upcoming smartphone in several European and Eurasian regions. Sharma adds that the model can be expected to launch within the next few months, which corroborates the timelines suggested in previous leaks.

Last week, a new Redmi model with the model number 2303CRA44A was spotted on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website. This handset is speculated to be the Redmi 12S device, and tipster Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) had previously suggested that the model was in works and Xiaomi would likely release it soon with sales beginning mid-May. The FCC listing suggested that the model will feature 67W fast charging support.

According to a 91 Mobiles report the Redmi Note 12S is expected to sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The report added that the device is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, alongside up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB storage. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 12-based MIUI 14.

For optics, the Redmi Note 12S is also said to feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary lens and a 2-megapixel lens in its triple rear camera setup along with a 16-megapixel front camera. In terms of battery capacity, the purported Redmi device is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging and a USB Type-C charging port.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi Note 12 5G

Redmi Note 12 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vivid 120Hz AMOLED display
  • IP53 rating
  • Reliable battery life with relatively fast charging
  • Bad
  • Cameras are underwhelming
  • Still on Android 12, plenty of bloatware
  • Not good for fast-paced games
  • No stereo speakers
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent camera performance
  • Premium design, IP53 rating
  • Quality multimedia experience
  • Super-fast charging, good battery life
  • Feature-rich software with minimal bloatware
  • Capable overall performance
  • Bad
  • Much more expensive than its predecessor
  • Does not ship with Android 13
  • Haptics could have been better
  • Ultra-wide camera performance needs improvement
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4980mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2000 pixels
Further reading: Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G, Redmi Note 12 4G, Redmi Note 12S, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Comment
 
 

