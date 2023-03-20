Redmi Note 12 series is set to launch globally in the coming days. The phones, which are already available in China and India, will debut in international markets on March 23. While the Redmi Note 12 series in the Chinese and Indian markets includes three models — the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G — the company is anticipated to introduce two more smartphone models in international markets — the Redmi Note 12 4G and Redmi Note 12S. A tipster has now claimed that production of the Redmi Note 12S has started in several European and Eurasian regions.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has leaked details of the purported Redmi Note 12S, stating that the handset manufacturer has started mass production of the upcoming smartphone in several European and Eurasian regions. Sharma adds that the model can be expected to launch within the next few months, which corroborates the timelines suggested in previous leaks.

Last week, a new Redmi model with the model number 2303CRA44A was spotted on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website. This handset is speculated to be the Redmi 12S device, and tipster Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) had previously suggested that the model was in works and Xiaomi would likely release it soon with sales beginning mid-May. The FCC listing suggested that the model will feature 67W fast charging support.

According to a 91 Mobiles report the Redmi Note 12S is expected to sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The report added that the device is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, alongside up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB storage. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 12-based MIUI 14.

For optics, the Redmi Note 12S is also said to feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary lens and a 2-megapixel lens in its triple rear camera setup along with a 16-megapixel front camera. In terms of battery capacity, the purported Redmi device is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging and a USB Type-C charging port.

