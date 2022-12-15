Technology News
Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) Surfaces on TDRA Certification Website; May Launch Soon: Report

Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) is tipped to pack a 5,020mAh battery with support for up to 33W fast charging.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 15 December 2022 17:43 IST
Redmi Note 11 Pro series was launched by the company earlier this year

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 could debut sometime in Q1 2023
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) appears with model number 2209116AG
  • It is expected to feature a Snapdragon 732G processor

Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) has reportedly been spotted on the TDRA certification site, hinting that the smartphone could arrive in early 2023. The listing also appears to confirm the moniker and hints the device will be launched in global markets. The company recently announced the launch of Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G in India will take place on January 5 next year. The Chinese smartphone company may also launch the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 as an updated version of this year's Redmi Note 11.

A Xiaomi smartphone has been spotted on TDRA with the model number 2209116AG for the global market, according to a report by 91Mobiles. However, the report also stated that the device has not been spotted on any of the Indian certification websites, so, it is currently unclear whether the company has plans to launch the handset in the country.

In addition to this, the TDRA listing does not reveal many details about the specifications or the design of the Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) but it appears to confirm the moniker of the handset.

Recently, the Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) was also spotted on a benchmarking website, hinting at the processor and RAM that could feature on the purported handset.

The listing for the Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) on Geekbench listing suggests that it could feature a Qualcomm SoC, with the codename "sweet" i.e, the Snapdragon 732G SoC. The processor specification also hinted that the device will be a 4G smartphone. Furthermore, the handset will run on Android 11 and feature 8GB of RAM. However, Xiaomi has not confirmed any details on the Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) variant yet, more details will be made available after an official announcement.

The phone is speculated to be a rebadged Redmi Note 10 Pro. The display on the Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) is tipped to be a 6.67-inch panel with 1080x2400 pixels resolution. The smartphone has also appeared on Google Play Console. 

Further reading: Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023, Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 Specifications, Redmi
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
