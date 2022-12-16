Technology News
  Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Spotted on NBTC Certification Site, May Debut as Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) in Other Regions

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Spotted on NBTC Certification Site, May Debut as Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) in Other Regions

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G appeared on the NBTC website with model number 2209116AG.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 16 December 2022 15:36 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G (pictured) was launched in China in October

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has previously renamed Redmi phones for different markets
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G doesn't have a launch date yet
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is backed by 5,000mAh battery

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G launch could be around the corner as the phone has appeared on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website. The model number of the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G is the same as that of the Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) that was previously spotted on the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) certification site. The same Redmi smartphone is rumoured to go official with different names for different markets.

The Chinese smartphone maker recently unveiled the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G in China alongside the vanilla Redmi Note 12 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. It features an OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) tweeted the screenshots of the alleged listing of Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G on the NBTC website. The listing suggests model number 2209116AG. Recently, a Redmi smartphone with the same model number was spotted on the TDRA certification website with the Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) moniker. Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G with different names for different markets.

The NBTC entry for the purported handset suggests that the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G will offer support for GSM, WCDMA and LTE networks. The listing shows that the phone is manufactured in China.

However, since there has been no official confirmation regarding the launch of the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G or the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023, these details should be considered with a pinch of salt.

The 5G variant of the Redmi Note 12 Pro was launched in China in October with a starting price tag of CNY 1699 (roughly Rs. 19,300) for the base 6GB +128GB storage model.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB RAM. It has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor and features a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The smartphone packs up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G, Xiaomi, Redmi, Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
