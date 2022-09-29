Redmi Note 11R is slated to soon join the packed Redmi Note 11 lineup. The Xiaomi sub-brand announced on Thursday that this smartphone will launch in China on Friday at 10 AM CST / 7:30am IST. The Redmi Note 11R is confirmed to feature a 90Hz refresh rate and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery. Its design and three colour options have also been revealed. Notably, the Redmi Note 11R appears similar to the Poco M4 5G that launched in India this year in April.

Redmi made the announcement via its official Weibo handle on Thursday. The Redmi Note 11R will launch in China on September 30. It will feature a display with a 90Hz refresh rate and pack a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery. It will be a dual-SIM smartphone with 5G compatibility on both slots. The unveiled design suggests that it could feature a dual rear camera setup. This handset will come in black, blue, and grey colour options.

As previously mentioned, the Redmi Note 11R appears identical to the Poco M4 5G. It also offers the same refresh rate and battery capacity as the Poco handset. The Redmi Note 11R is likely to borrow its specifications from the Poco M4 5G.

To recall, the Poco M4 5G launched in India earlier this year at a starting price of Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, this smartphone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

For optics, the Poco M4 5G comes with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity as well as a USB Type-C port. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

