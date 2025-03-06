Technology News
Redmi Note 14S Price, Design, Colour Option, Key Specifications Surface Online

Redmi Note 14S could be equipped with a 200-megapixel triple rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 March 2025 18:22 IST
Redmi Note 14S Price, Design, Colour Option, Key Specifications Surface Online

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 14 series (pictured) was launched in India in December 2024

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 14S could be equipped with a triple rear camera setup
  • The phone's camera system will likely support 4K video recording
  • The Redmi Note 14S may pack a 5,000mAh cell with 67W wired fast charging
Redmi Note 14S may soon join the Redmi Note 14 series, which was launched in India in December 2024. The series included the Note 14, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro+. Ahead of any official details regarding the Note 14S variant, a report has surfaced online suggesting the expected price, design, colourways and key features of the handset. It is said to succeed the Redmi Note 12S in select markets. The Redmi Note 14S has been tipped to only support 4G connectivity.

Redmi Note 14S Price, Design, Colour Options (Expected)

The Redmi Note 14S is expected to launch soon in India and select Eastern European countries, according to a Winfuture.de report. The phone is expected to be priced just under EUR 240 (roughly Rs. 22,600). It is expected to be offered in black, (bluish) green, and purple colourways.

redmi note 14s winfuturede inline Redmi Note 14S

Redmi Note 14S leaked design renders
Photo Credit: Winfuture.de

 

The images shared in the report show the design of the Redmi Note 14S, which appears to be similar to the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G design. The squarish rear camera module on the top left corner of the panel appears to house three sensors and an LED flash unit. The display is seen with a centred hole-punch slot at the top and slim bezels.

Redmi Note 14S Specifications, Features (Expected)

The Redmi Note 14S is said to sport a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. As per the report, the handset will get a MediaTek Helio G99 Ultra SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. It may ship with Android 14-based HyperOS skin on top.

In the camera department, the rumoured Redmi Note 14S could be equipped with a triple rear camera setup including a 200-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.4 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calls, it is tipped to get a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. The phone's camera system will likely support 4K video recording.

The Redmi Note 14S may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. It is expected to support 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC connectivity as well.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Redmi Note 14S, Redmi Note 14S Design, Redmi Note 14S Features, Redmi Note 14 series, Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus, Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi Note 14S Price
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Redmi Note 14S Price, Design, Colour Option, Key Specifications Surface Online
