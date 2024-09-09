Xiaomi is speculated to unveil the high-end Xiaomi 14T Pro later this month. As we wait for an official launch announcement, a fresh leak has revealed an alleged render of the flagship. The phone is pictured in a black colour with a hole punch display design in the render. The Xiaomi 14T Pro appears to have a triple rear camera unit, tuned by Leica. The Xiaomi 14T Pro will debut as the successor to last year's Xiaomi 13T Pro.

First-look renders of the Xiaomi 14T Pro, courtesy of Passionategeekz, show the titanium black colour variant of the phone. The render shows a centrally located hole punch cut-out and equal thin bezels on display. It appears to have a rectangular camera island with triple individual camera rings and a single ring-like LED flash. The camera unit has Leica branding.

The right side of the alleged Xiaomi 14T Pro houses the power and volume buttons. The renders highlight that Xiaomi is sticking to a familiar design, especially on the rear panel. The camera island is similar to the Xiaomi 13T Pro but the arrangement of the sensors is quite different from that of the predecessor.

Xiaomi 14T Pro Specifications (Expected)

Specification-wise, the Xiaomi 14T Pro is said to get a 6.67-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate, and the Leica branded triple rear camera unit. The camera setup is likely to include a 1/1.31-inch main camera with a Light Fusion 900 sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. The upcoming model could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset along with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It is tipped to carry a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Xiaomi 14T Pro is expected to carry a 5,000mAh battery and IP68-rated build. It could run on Android 14 with HyperOS on top. It is said to offer Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.