Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi 14T Pro's Early Render Showcases Black Colour Variant, Leica-Branded Rear Cameras

Xiaomi 14T Pro appears to have a rectangular camera island.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 September 2024 17:01 IST
Xiaomi 14T Pro's Early Render Showcases Black Colour Variant, Leica-Branded Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Passionategeekz

Xiaomi launched the 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro in late September of last year

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 14T Pro appears to have a triple rear camera unit
  • The upcoming model could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset
  • Xiaomi 14T Pro is expected to carry a 5,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Xiaomi is speculated to unveil the high-end Xiaomi 14T Pro later this month. As we wait for an official launch announcement, a fresh leak has revealed an alleged render of the flagship. The phone is pictured in a black colour with a hole punch display design in the render. The Xiaomi 14T Pro appears to have a triple rear camera unit, tuned by Leica. The Xiaomi 14T Pro will debut as the successor to last year's Xiaomi 13T Pro.

First-look renders of the Xiaomi 14T Pro, courtesy of Passionategeekz, show the titanium black colour variant of the phone. The render shows a centrally located hole punch cut-out and equal thin bezels on display. It appears to have a rectangular camera island with triple individual camera rings and a single ring-like LED flash. The camera unit has Leica branding.

The right side of the alleged Xiaomi 14T Pro houses the power and volume buttons. The renders highlight that Xiaomi is sticking to a familiar design, especially on the rear panel. The camera island is similar to the Xiaomi 13T Pro but the arrangement of the sensors is quite different from that of the predecessor.

Xiaomi 14T Pro Specifications (Expected)

Specification-wise, the Xiaomi 14T Pro is said to get a 6.67-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate, and the Leica branded triple rear camera unit. The camera setup is likely to include a 1/1.31-inch main camera with a Light Fusion 900 sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. The upcoming model could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset along with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It is tipped to carry a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Xiaomi 14T Pro is expected to carry a 5,000mAh battery and IP68-rated build. It could run on Android 14 with HyperOS on top. It is said to offer Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 14T Pro, Xiaomi 14T Pro Specifications, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme Buds N1 With Hybrid Noise Cancellation, Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India

Related Stories

Xiaomi 14T Pro's Early Render Showcases Black Colour Variant, Leica-Branded Rear Cameras
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Event Highlights: iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4 Launched
  2. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Series Price in India, Availability Announced
  3. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max With A18 Pro Chip Launched at These Prices
  4. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus With Updated Design Launched: See Price
  5. Apple Watch Series 10 Launched With Sleep Apnea Detection, Larger Display
  6. Apple AirPods 4 With ANC and These Other Features: Check Price
  7. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Launched in India With This Price Tag
  8. Infinix's First Tablet Will Debut in India on This Date
  9. Motorola Edge 50 Neo India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  10. Huawei Mate XT Listed on the Official Store With Storage Variants
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Prices in India Announced
  2. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max With 48-Megapixel Ultrawide Camera and A18 Pro Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. iPhone 16 With Action Button, Camera Control Launched Alongside iPhone 16 Plus: Price, Specifications
  4. Apple AirPods 4 With Active Noise Cancellation, H2 Chipset Launched; AirPods Pro, AirPods Max Get Upgrades
  5. Apple Watch Series 10 With Sleep Apnea Detection, Larger Display Launched; Watch Ultra 2 Gets a New Colour
  6. Samsung Patent Application Describes a New Sensor-Shift-Like Optical Image Stabilisation Technology
  7. Infinix Xpad India Launch Set for September 13, Teased to Feature 11-Inch Display
  8. Motorola Edge 50 Neo India Launch Set for September 16; Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
  9. What are AI Tokens: Explained
  10. Indian News Agency ANI Sues Netflix for Using its Content in 'IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack' Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »