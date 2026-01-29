Technology News
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched in India Alongside Redmi Note 15 Pro: Price, Specifications

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 January 2026 11:45 IST
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched in India Alongside Redmi Note 15 Pro: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi

The Redmi Note 15 Pro Series 5G comes with 200-megapixel cameras

Highlights
  • Both models feature 6.83-inch AMOLED screens with 120Hz refresh rate
  • The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset
  • The Redmi Note 15 Pro Series 5G runs on HyperOS 2
The Redmi Note 15 Pro Series 5G was launched in India on Thursday. The latest lineup from the Xiaomi sub-brand comprises two models — Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, which join the existing Redmi Note 15. Both handsets are equipped with 200-megapixel cameras as part of a dual rear camera setup. The Redmi Note 15 Pro Series 5G sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, while the Pro model gets a MediaTek SoC.

Redmi Note 15 Pro, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G Price in India, Availability

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is offered in Coffee Mocha, Mirage Blue, and Carbon Black colour options.

The price of Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration. It is released in Silver Ash, Mirage Blue, and Carbon Black colourways.

Customers can avail of a bank discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on HDFC Bank, SBI, and ICICI Credit Card transactions. This lowers the effective launch price of the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G to Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 34,999, respectively.

Redmi Note 15 Pro, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G Features, Specifications

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2. Both handsets sport a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K (1,280 x 2,772 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 3,200 nits of brightness. The display has Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Both Redmi Note 15 Pro Series 5G models have an identical rear camera setup. It comprises a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The Pro model is equipped with a 20-megapixel selfie shooter, while the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 15 Pro Series 5G include 5G, up to Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. Both models are equipped with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support. The handsets have IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water ingress protection.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging, while the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G has a 6,580mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging support.


