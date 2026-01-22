Technology News
English Edition
Redmi Note 15 Pro Series India Launch Date Announced; Company Confirms 200-Megapixel Rear Camera

Redmi Note 15 Pro series is rated up to IP69K for dust and water resistance.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 January 2026 14:14 IST
Redmi Note 15 Pro Series India Launch Date Announced; Company Confirms 200-Megapixel Rear Camera

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 15 Pro series will feature a triple rear camera setup.

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G will ship with up to an IP69K rating
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G will feature a Snapdragon chipset
  • The company has yet to confirm the price details
Redmi Note 15 Pro series will be launched in India in the fifth week of January, the Xiaomi sub-brand announced on Thursday. A dedicated microsite for the smartphone is now live, confirming its availability in the country via the company website, specifications, features, and design. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series chipset. It is teased to carry a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. The handset will launch in India with triple cameras on the back, housed inside a squircle-shaped deco. Moreover, the upcoming Redmi handset will be available for purchase in the country in at least two colour options.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Will Launch in India on January 29

The Xiaomi sub-brand has announced that the Redmi Note 15 Pro series will be launched in India on January 29. Additionally, the tech firm has made a dedicated microsite for the lineup live, confirming its availability in the country via the Xiaomi India online store. The phones will be offered in brown, sporting a golden frame, and grey colourways.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro series is confirmed to carry a 200-megapixel "MasterPixel" camera on the back with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an “HDR + AI” image engine. The handsets in the series will be capable of recording video at up to 4K, the company confirmed.

Both handsets will be equipped with displays that have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and they have IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K dust and water resistance ratings. The company claims that the lineup will offer improved impact resistance, relying on to its Redmi Titan structure.

Redmi's Note 15 Pro series will pack a 6,500mAh silicon carbon battery, which is claimed to offer a five-year “long life cycle”. The lineup will also feature 100W HyperCharge wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging support. The tech firm will equip the Redmi Note 15 Pro series with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The handsets will also ship with the IceLoop Cooling system to control the temperatures.

Launched in Poland in December 2025 at a starting price of PLN 1,699 (roughly Rs. 42,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is equipped with a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits of brightness. Globally, the lineup includes the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Note 15 Pro+ 5G.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro Series, Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G India Launch, Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
NexPhone Unveiled With 64-Megapixel Camera and Support for Android 16, Linux and Windows 11
YouTube Takes on OpenAI’s Sora, to Soon Let Users Create AI-Generated Shorts Using Their Own Likeness

Comment
