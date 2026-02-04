Vivo appears to be expanding its flagship and foldable portfolio, with two upcoming devices spotted in official regulatory records. The IMEI listings suggest that Vivo is adding a new model to its X300 lineup, as the newly surfaced Vivo X300e joins the X300 and X300 Pro, with the X300 Ultra also in development. The GSMA database has also revealed multiple model numbers for the Vivo X Fold 6, indicating work on its next-generation foldable phone.

Vivo X300e Could Launch Soon as More Affordable Version of Vivo X300

According to a report by Smartprix, the Vivo X300e and Vivo X Fold 6 have been listed in the GSMA IMEI database, confirming that both phones are in active development. While Vivo has not previously used the “e” branding in its X series, the company has positioned similar models like the Vivo X200 FE and Vivo X200T as affordable flagships. The X300e is expected to follow a similar strategy, offering a premium experience with some hardware trade-offs.

Meanwhile, the report adds that the Vivo X Fold 6 has multiple model numbers, suggesting it may launch in different variants for China, global markets, or specific operators. Vivo is expected to build on its existing foldable design approach, with a strong focus on a slim profile and improved hinge durability.

At this stage, the IMEI records do not disclose hardware specifications. However, earlier leaks suggest that the Vivo X Fold 6 may use Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. For reference, the current Vivo X Fold 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 40W wireless charging, carries a triple 50-megapixel rear camera setup, alongside dual 20-megapixel selfie cameras.

The Vivo X Fold 5 launched with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15 and features an 8.03-inch AMOLED inner display and a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover screen, both with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support.

Although Vivo has not announced anything yet, the GSMA listings for the Vivo X300e and Vivo X Fold 6 point to upcoming launches, with more details expected in the coming months.