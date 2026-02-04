Technology News
English Edition

Vivo X300e and Vivo X Fold 6 Reportedly Listed on IMEI Database, Could Launch Soon

The purported Vivo X300e is expected to join the X300 lineup as a more affordable flagship option, similar to earlier FE and T models.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 February 2026 10:54 IST
Vivo X300e and Vivo X Fold 6 Reportedly Listed on IMEI Database, Could Launch Soon

Vivo X Fold 6 is expected to succeed the Vivo X Fold 5 (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo may launch the X Fold 6 in China and global markets
  • Vivo X300e could debut as a more affordable flagship option
  • Leaks hint at Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 powering the Vivo X Fold 6
Advertisement

Vivo appears to be expanding its flagship and foldable portfolio, with two upcoming devices spotted in official regulatory records. The IMEI listings suggest that Vivo is adding a new model to its X300 lineup, as the newly surfaced Vivo X300e joins the X300 and X300 Pro, with the X300 Ultra also in development. The GSMA database has also revealed multiple model numbers for the Vivo X Fold 6, indicating work on its next-generation foldable phone.

Vivo X300e Could Launch Soon as More Affordable Version of Vivo X300

According to a report by Smartprix, the Vivo X300e and Vivo X Fold 6 have been listed in the GSMA IMEI database, confirming that both phones are in active development. While Vivo has not previously used the “e” branding in its X series, the company has positioned similar models like the Vivo X200 FE and Vivo X200T as affordable flagships. The X300e is expected to follow a similar strategy, offering a premium experience with some hardware trade-offs.

Meanwhile, the report adds that the Vivo X Fold 6 has multiple model numbers, suggesting it may launch in different variants for China, global markets, or specific operators. Vivo is expected to build on its existing foldable design approach, with a strong focus on a slim profile and improved hinge durability.

At this stage, the IMEI records do not disclose hardware specifications. However, earlier leaks suggest that the Vivo X Fold 6 may use Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. For reference, the current Vivo X Fold 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 40W wireless charging, carries a triple 50-megapixel rear camera setup, alongside dual 20-megapixel selfie cameras.

The Vivo X Fold 5 launched with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15 and features an 8.03-inch AMOLED inner display and a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover screen, both with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. 

Although Vivo has not announced anything yet, the GSMA listings for the Vivo X300e and Vivo X Fold 6 point to upcoming launches, with more details expected in the coming months.

Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo X Fold 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Cover Display 6.53-inch
Cover Resolution 1172x2748 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2480x2200 pixels
Vivo X200T

Vivo X200T

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Fantastic ZEISS-tuned cameras
  • Polished OriginOS 6 experience
  • Rapid charging
  • Bad
  • No LTPO screen
  • Slight heat build-up
Read detailed Vivo X200T review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6200mAh
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X200 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Top-notch performance
  • Improved software experience
  • Bad
  • Speaker could have been better
  • Wide-angle camera is sluggish
  • No wireless charging support
Read detailed Vivo X200 FE review
Display 6.31-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X300e, Vivo X Fold 6, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Launches New Education Hub, Expands Supplier Training Programmes in India
Vivo X300e and Vivo X Fold 6 Reportedly Listed on IMEI Database, Could Launch Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Take-Two Reaffirms GTA 6 Launch Date, Confirms Rockstar's Marketing Plans
  2. Infinix Note 60, Note 60 Pro, Note 60 Ultra May Be Sold in These Variants
  3. Apple Steps Up Workforce Training With Education Hub in India
  4. Nothing Phone 4a Series Tipped to Launch Globally on This Date
  5. Vivo X300 Max Tipped to Launch in March Alongside the Vivo X300 Ultra
  6. This Is What the Global Variant of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Might Look Like
  7. AI Identifies More Than 1,300 Unusual Objects in Hubble Space Telescope Images
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple’s Xcode 26.3 Brings Agentic Coding Features With OpenAI Codex, Claude Agent Integration
  2. Take-Two Reaffirms GTA 6 Launch Date, Says Rockstar Will Begin Marketing Push This Summer
  3. Oppo Find X10 Pro Series Will Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Series Chipsets, Tipster Claims
  4. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Global Variant Design Appears Identical to Chinese Model in Leaked Render
  5. Vivo X300e and Vivo X Fold 6 Reportedly Listed on IMEI Database, Could Launch Soon
  6. Apple Launches New Education Hub, Expands Supplier Training Programmes in India
  7. Oppo Find X10 Series, Huawei Mid-Range Phones Tipped to Adopt iPhone 17’s Centre Stage Selfie Camera
  8. AI Identifies More Than 1,300 Unusual Objects in Hubble Space Telescope Images
  9. Scientists Track Rapidly Growing Sunspot Behind Intense Solar Storms Toward Earth
  10. Motorola Razr 70 Global Launch Seems Imminent as Foldable Phone Visits UAE’s TDRA Certification Database
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »