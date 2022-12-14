Samsung Galaxy A14 4G could be launched soon as the latest addition to Samsung's budget friendly Galaxy A series. The smartphone was reportedly spotted on a few certification websites While the South Korean firm is yet to confirm that it plans to launch such a handset, details of the Samsung Galaxy A14 4G have been tipped, including key specifications. These include the battery capacity and connectivity options on the purported handset.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the listing on the FCC certification website suggests that the Galaxy A14 4G will feature 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. Additionally, the smartphone's charging adapter is listed with model number EP-T1510 on the FCC website. The manufacturer listed is HAEM Co.Ltd, as per the report. While the listing doesn't reveal much about the purported design of the Galaxy A14 4G, the phone will reportedly measure 167.7 x 78.8 x 11.8 mm.

In addition to this, the phone was also spotted in a listing on the TUV website, suggesting that it could be backed by a 4,900mAh battery, with support for 15W charging. On the UL Demko website listing, the battery appears with model number as HQ-50SD, as per the report.

Recently, the 5G version of the handset — the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G was spotted on the US FCC certification website with a 5,000mAh battery. The listing also suggests that the smartphone offers sub-6GHz 5G, LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port. A support page for the purported handset has gone live on the Samsung India website suggesting it could soon be launched in the country.

The handset is tipped to sport a 6.8-inch LCD display with full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to run on Android 13-based One UI 5.0 out of the box. The smartphone may also feature a 50-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.