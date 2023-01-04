Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A34 Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC: Report

Samsung Galaxy A34 is listed to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 January 2023 16:59 IST
Photo Credit: GizNext/ OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy A34 is expected to launch as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A33

  • Galaxy A34 is listed on Geekbench with model number SM-A346N
  • The handset is spotted with two performance cores running at 2.6GHz
  • Samsung Galaxy A34 was previously spotted on the Bluetooth SIG database

Samsung Galaxy A34, the purported successor to the Samsung Galaxy A33 that was launched in India last year, has been spotted on a benchmarking website. The handset, which is expected to debut as an upcoming addition to the company's Galaxy A series is shown to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC under the hood, paired with 6GB of RAM. The listing has also hinted at the performance of the smartphone. The handset was previously spotted on the Bluetooth SIG database suggesting a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display.

The Geekbench listing for a smartphone with the model number SM-A346N is listed with the processor ARM MT6877V/TTZA, which suggests that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A34 will be powered by a Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The listing reveals that the smartphone's chipset features two performance cores running at 2.6GHz and six efficiency cores running at 2GHz.

Additionally, the listing also suggests that the yet-to-be-announced phone from Samsung has a score of 778 in the single-core test and a score of 2322 in the multi-core test. Further, it is listed to run on Android 13. Earlier, the phone was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG database along with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The phone is expected to arrive as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A33 which was launched in India in March 2022. The Samsung Galaxy A33 price in India starts at Rs. 28,499. The handset is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC under the hood, along with up to 8GB of RAM.

Renders of the purported Samsung Galaxy A34 were recently leaked, showing the handset in graphite, lime, violet, and silver color options. It is also shown to pack a triple camera setup at the back, and a waterdrop-style cutout on the display housing a selfie sensor.

Meanwhile, the rear cameras will sit in ring-shaped camera modules placed at the upper left corner at the back along with an LED flash, as per the renders. The volume buttons and the power button are likely to be positioned on the left side. It will reportedly offer 15W fast charging support, said the report. 

