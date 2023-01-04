Samsung Galaxy F04 has been launched in India on Wednesday as the latest entrant in the company's Galaxy F-series. This entry-level smartphone from Samsung has a glossy finish, a waterdrop-style display notch, and features 12-megapixel dual rear cameras. You'll also get a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution on the Samsung Galaxy F04 for an advanced viewing experience. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The available RAM can be expanded up to 8GB with unused storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Specifications-wise, the Galaxy F04 appears as a rebranded version of the Galaxy M04.

Samsung Galaxy F04 price in India, launch offers

The price of Samsung Galaxy F04 has been set at Rs. 7,499 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. This is a special launch price and there is no word on the duration of the introductory period. However, Flipkart has listed the handset with a price tag of Rs. 9,499. It can be purchased in Jade Purple and Opal Green shades starting 12pm (noon) on January 12 through Flipkart, Samsung.com, and other key retailers in the country.

Sale offers on the Samsung Galaxy F04 include an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 for customers purchasing via ICICI credit card transactions. Flipkart is providing EMI options starting at Rs. 330 per month.

Samsung Galaxy F04 specifications

The dual SIM Samsung Galaxy F04 runs on Android 12 with One UI and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The RAM Plus feature allows users to expand the available memory up to 8GB using the free storage.

Samsung Galaxy F04 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, it sports a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It packs 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy F04 include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v5, GPS, FM Radio and a USB Type-C port. It comes with the face unlock feature for authentication.

The Samsung Galaxy F04 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Besides, it measures 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1mm and weighs 188 grams.

