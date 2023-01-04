Technology News

CES 2023: Devices to Silence Snoring, Analyse Urine, Create Digital 'Twins' Unveiled

The Withings U-Scan device can even distinguish between various users based on "an individual's urine stream signature," according to the company.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 4 January 2023 17:37 IST
CES 2023: Devices to Silence Snoring, Analyse Urine, Create Digital 'Twins' Unveiled

Photo Credit: Withings

Withings U-Scan lets you analyse your urine and sits inside your toilet

Highlights
  • Withings unveiled its U-Scan health monitoring device at CES 2023
  • Abys' technology enables surgeons to create "digital twins" of patients
  • South Korean company Bodyfriend unveiled a massage chair at CES 2023

Pillows that stifle snores, urine-testing toilets, and "digital twins" for safer surgeries were all on display at a CES gadget fest in Las Vegas Tuesday, ahead of the opening of the consumer electronics extravaganza.

Fueled by the pandemic, a rising trend in remote or home healthcare innovations is expected to be one of the major themes at the annual CES gathering.

"We are going to see some really interesting health gadgets that monitor or improve your well-being," Avi Greengart, a technology analyst with Techsponential, said of the show.

Snore-silencing pillow

South Korea-based 10Minds showed off a pillow with a built-in microphone that detects snoring, then triggers soundless airbags that change size to gently turn a sleeper's head to a position that makes it easy to breathe quietly.

"When you start snoring, right away it detects it," company representative Daehyun Kim told AFP at the CES Unveiled event.

"It even distinguishes your snoring from your dog snoring, or your spouse."

The pillow, which syncs with a smartphone app, collects data which is analysed to identify snoring patterns to hone its response over time, Kim added.

"It's (a) very simple solution," Kim said.

Toilet turned lab

Digital health and wellness company Withings was at Unveiled with a U-Scan device that lets people analyse their urine by peeing as they normally might into a toilet.

A disk that hangs inside a toilet bowl can house changeable cartridges, one of which monitors a woman's menstruation cycle and another of which measures nutritional health indicators such as vitamin C and ketone levels.

"It helps people monitor their metabolic intake to optimise their daily hydration and nutrients," the French company said in a release.

"It recommends workouts, dietary suggestions, and recipes to achieve identified goals."

The in-toilet device syncs wirelessly to a smartphone app.

U-Scan can even distinguish between various users based on "an individual's urine stream signature," according to the company.

Withings will debut U-Scan in Europe in the second quarter of this year, at a price of 500 euros for a starter kit.

It will not be available in the United States until getting approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Digital twin

France-based Abys displayed technology that enables surgeons to create "digital twins" of patients using data from X-rays and other standard medical scans.

Surgeons can then precisely plan an operation, reducing the time it takes and the risk involved, company co-founder Arnaud Destainville told AFP.

In operating rooms, surgeons can use Microsoft HoloLens mixed reality headsets to access a patient's hologram "twin" and other data as they work, Destainville said.

"All the planning, all the information becomes available during the surgery," Destainville said.

US regulators approved the Abys innovation last week, according to the co-founder.

Armchair masseuse

South Korean company Bodyfriend is taking aim at neck and back aches caused by sitting hunched over screens.

A Bodyfriend massage chair billed as a medical device kneads muscles, applies heat and even pulses electromagnetic waves that are supposed to ease aches and pains.

"Our technology helps solve problems created by technology" since spending time on one's phone and other screens can create back problems, said Bodyfriend North America manager Changjoo Kim.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Withings U Scan, 10Minds, Abys, Bodyfriend, CES 2023
Samsung Galaxy A34 Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC: Report
Featured video of the day
The Last Phone Standing 2022 (Under Rs. 30,000)
CES 2023: Devices to Silence Snoring, Analyse Urine, Create Digital 'Twins' Unveiled
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W Fast Charging Goes Official
  2. 1899 Axed at Netflix After One Season, Creators Confirm
  3. Samsung Galaxy F04 With 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: All Details
  4. Google Pixel 7a Hands-on Video Appears Online, Design Tipped
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India Variant to Get 50-Megapixel Sony Sensor: Details
  6. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  7. Intel Announces 13th Gen Core CPUs for Laptops, New Entry-Level N Series
  8. OnePlus Says Phones Launched Since 2020 Support Jio, Airtel 5G Services
  9. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: Moving Up the Ladder
  10. Yamaha TW-E7B True Wireless Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. CES 2023: Devices to Silence Snoring, Analyse Urine, Create Digital 'Twins' Unveiled
  2. Samsung Galaxy A34 Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC: Report
  3. The Flash Season 9 Brings Back Trio of Familiar Faces, Reveals New Poster
  4. Realme Pad Slim With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 10.4 Inch LCD Screen Listed Ahead of Launch: All Details
  5. OnePlus 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Apple’s Mixed Reality AR/VR Headset to Feature Digital Crown, Waist-Mounted Battery Pack: Report
  7. Binance Tops List of Crypto Exchanges in Market Share: Arcane Research
  8. CES 2023: ’Qi2’ Next Generation Wireless Charging Standard Based on Apple’s MagSafe Announced
  9. Oppo Find X6 Pro May Get 120x Digital Zoom Capability: Report
  10. Motorola ThinkPhone Officially Teased, Will Be Unveiled at CES 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.