OnePlus 12 is all set to launch in December first week in China. The Chinese manufacturer, via Weibo, confirmed the arrival of the OnePlus 11 successor in its home country. The OnePlus 12 will be announced during the tenth-anniversary celebrations of the brand. It is already confirmed to run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and pack a BOE X1 OLED LTPO display with 2K resolution. The OnePlus 12 will ship with ColorOS 14 and will include a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.

Through Weibo, OnePlus has announced that it will hold an event for the 10th-anniversary celebration of the company on December 4 in China. The OnePlus 12 is confirmed to debut at the event. The event will be held at 7:00pm local time (4:30am IST).

OnePlus has disclosed more details about the design and specifications of the OnePlus 12 through the social media platform. It is teased to run on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14 and is claimed to be the first handset in China with a 2K resolution display to obtain DisplayMate's A+ certification. The ProXDR display is rated to deliver a peak brightness of 2,600 nits.

The OnePlus 12 is already confirmed to ship with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and pack a Sony LYTIA LYT808 primary rear camera sensor. It will also feature a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.

As per previous leaks, the OnePlus 12 could have a 6.82-inch QHD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) curved low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display. It might get a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The handset is tipped to feature a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. It could be backed by a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.

The global launch of the OnePlus 12 might take place in January next year. To recall, the OnePlus 11 5G was launched in China in January this year at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 48,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone made its India debut during the OnePlus Cloud 11 event on February 7 with a starting price tag of Rs. 56,999.

