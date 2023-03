Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G With 120Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G have been launched globally. The new A series smartphones from Samsung offer 120Hz AMOLED displays and pack 5,000mAh batteries. The Galaxy A54 5G is equipped with the Exynos 1380 SoC, whereas the Galaxy A34 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

