Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE, Galaxy S23 FE Tipped to Launch Later This Year at Second Galaxy Unpacked Event

The second Galaxy Unpacked event will likely take place in the latter half of 2023

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 March 2023 11:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE, Galaxy S23 FE Tipped to Launch Later This Year at Second Galaxy Unpacked Event

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (pictured) launched in May 2021

Samsung recently launched the highly anticipated Galaxy S23 series with three models — the base Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ share a comparable triple rear camera setup, whereas the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the most expensive model in the lineup, has an advanced 200-megapixel quad rear camera unit. The South Korean tech giant is expected to launch more talked-about devices later this year. The company is expected to expand its foldable lineup with the release of its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 devices. A new leak suggests that they will also launch the Galaxy Tab S8 FE tablet alongside the Galaxy S23 FE smartphone in the latter half of 2023.

According to a new leak by reliable tipster RGcloudS (@RGcloudS), Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy Tab S8 FE tablet alongside the purported Galaxy S23 FE smartphone, later this year at the second Galaxy Unpacked event. The first Galaxy Unpacked event this year took place on February 1, where Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S23 series.

The tipster did not specify any specific date or month, but previous reports suggested that the company is expected to launch its Galaxy S23 FE smartphone in August or September of this year. The smartphone is expected to feature Qualcomm's second-most powerful chipset after the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE is backed by a 5nm Exynos 2100 chipset and is priced in India from Rs. 54,999.

The Galaxy Tab S8 FE, on the other hand, had previously been reported to feature an LCD screen like its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, and it was also expected to come along with a stylus.

Sporting a 12.4-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) TFT display, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is powered by a Snapdragon 750G SoC and features up to 6GB RAM with up to 128GB internal storage. Offered in Mystic Black, Mystic Green, Mystic Pink, and Mystic Silver colour options, the tablet is available in India for Rs. 46,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs. 50,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Wi-Fi)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Wi-Fi)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bitcoin, Ether Record Marginal Profits as Stablecoins See Small Gains Amid Market Uncertainty
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE, Galaxy S23 FE Tipped to Launch Later This Year at Second Galaxy Unpacked Event
