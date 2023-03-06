Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 Tipped to Launch in India in March: All Details

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G are tipped to sport a completely flat design.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 March 2023 14:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G will be launched as the successor to Galaxy A33 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A34, Galaxy A34 5G said to debut in India by March-end
  • The handsets are tipped to debut in global markets on March 15
  • Galaxy A54 5G will be equipped with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G could be launched in India soon. The upcoming additions to the company's Galaxy A series lineup are tipped to launch later this month. While the global edition of these phones is speculated to make their debut in global markets by mid-March, the India launch date could be pushed to the end of this month, as per details shared by a tipster. A few days back, the colour options of the Galaxy A54 5G and the Galaxy A34 5G were also leaked.

Tipster Debayan Roy has leaked details of the purported launch timeline for the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and A54 5G. According to Roy, the handsets will be launched in India at the end of March. The handsets were previously tipped to arrive in global markets on March 15.

High-quality marketing images for the phones have previously been leaked online, revealing the colour options for both phones. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G will reportedly be available in Lime Green, Purple, and Black colour options. There will also be a fourth White shade of the Galaxy A54 5G, while the Galaxy A34 5G will have a Gradient Hue colour option. Additionally, both phones are expected to sport a completely flat design on both their front and back panels. There will also be a triple camera rear module on both smartphones.

Furthermore, the report also gives smartphone enthusiasts a sneak peek into other key specifications of the phones. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is tipped to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by a Samsung Exynos 1380 octa-core SoC. Other specifications include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, followed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor.

The Galaxy A34 5G, on the other hand, is likely to sport a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen and a MediaTek MT6877V octa-core SoC. It will be equipped with a 48-megapixel main camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 5-megapixel tertiary camera, as per the report.

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
