Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G could be launched in India soon. The upcoming additions to the company's Galaxy A series lineup are tipped to launch later this month. While the global edition of these phones is speculated to make their debut in global markets by mid-March, the India launch date could be pushed to the end of this month, as per details shared by a tipster. A few days back, the colour options of the Galaxy A54 5G and the Galaxy A34 5G were also leaked.

Tipster Debayan Roy has leaked details of the purported launch timeline for the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and A54 5G. According to Roy, the handsets will be launched in India at the end of March. The handsets were previously tipped to arrive in global markets on March 15.

Can confirm that Samsung Galaxy A54 and A34 are launching in India 🇮🇳 at the end of March. — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) March 4, 2023

High-quality marketing images for the phones have previously been leaked online, revealing the colour options for both phones. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G will reportedly be available in Lime Green, Purple, and Black colour options. There will also be a fourth White shade of the Galaxy A54 5G, while the Galaxy A34 5G will have a Gradient Hue colour option. Additionally, both phones are expected to sport a completely flat design on both their front and back panels. There will also be a triple camera rear module on both smartphones.

Furthermore, the report also gives smartphone enthusiasts a sneak peek into other key specifications of the phones. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is tipped to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by a Samsung Exynos 1380 octa-core SoC. Other specifications include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, followed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor.

The Galaxy A34 5G, on the other hand, is likely to sport a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen and a MediaTek MT6877V octa-core SoC. It will be equipped with a 48-megapixel main camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 5-megapixel tertiary camera, as per the report.

