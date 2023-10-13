As the leaks about Samsung's Galaxy S24 series intensify, there is now a hint of its launch timeline as well. In contrast to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch, which took place in South Korea this year, Samsung is expected to hold its next Galaxy Unpacked launch event in the US next year. At the launch, Samsung is expected to reveal its new premium flagships, which will replace the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra models that were launched earlier this year. There's also more information about the new Exynos 2400 processor that Samsung showcased a few weeks ago and is expected to make it into two Galaxy S24 models this year.

As per SEDaily, Samsung will go ahead with its routine US launch for its Galaxy S24 series next year. The source claims that the location of the launch event will be just an hour-long drive from Apple's Cupertino headquarters. As for the timeline, the source simply states that it will be announced “early next year”, which suggests a January, 2024 launch.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and the bigger Galaxy S24+ models are expected to be available with Exynos SoC in certain markets, while others could get the latest Qualcomm silicon, which is expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. More details about Samsung's recently unveiled Exynos 2400 SoC have also leaked out.

Tipster Ice Universe shared a screenshot of a Geekbench test of the upcoming Galaxy S24+, which has also surfaced on the benchmarking website suggesting more details about the processor's architecture. The smartphone tagged as the ‘samsung SM-S926B' managed 2,067 points and 6,520 points in Geekbench's single and multi-core tests respectively.

The SoC from the results appears to have a deca-core architecture. Its prime Cortex-X4 core is clocked at 3.21GHz. Meanwhile, its five Cortex-A720 performance cores have two clocked at 2.9GHz and three others clocked at 2.6GHz. Lastly, there's four Cortex-A520 efficiency cores clocked at 1.95GHz each.

There is also new information about the next-generation Exynos 2500 SoC that has leaked out. Tipster @OreXda has suggested that the Exynos 2500 will also feature a deca-core architecture, that is different from the octa-core architecture for the same SoC, which was shared earlier.

