Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Launch Early Next Year; Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ May Get Deca Core Exynos SoC

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Launch Early Next Year; Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ May Get Deca-Core Exynos SoC

The launch is expected to take place in the US like the Galaxy S23 series last year

Updated: 13 October 2023 14:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Launch Early Next Year; Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ May Get Deca-Core Exynos SoC

Samsung's Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ came with minor design changes

Highlights
  • The Galaxy S24 Ultra may have a design that is similar to Galaxy S23 Ultr
  • Some Galaxy S24 models are expected to come with Exynos-powered options
  • The Exynos 2400 SoC is expected to have a deca-core architecture
Advertisement

As the leaks about Samsung's Galaxy S24 series intensify, there is now a hint of its launch timeline as well. In contrast to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch, which took place in South Korea this year, Samsung is expected to hold its next Galaxy Unpacked launch event in the US next year. At the launch, Samsung is expected to reveal its new premium flagships, which will replace the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra models that were launched earlier this year. There's also more information about the new Exynos 2400 processor that Samsung showcased a few weeks ago and is expected to make it into two Galaxy S24 models this year.

As per SEDaily, Samsung will go ahead with its routine US launch for its Galaxy S24 series next year. The source claims that the location of the launch event will be just an hour-long drive from Apple's Cupertino headquarters. As for the timeline, the source simply states that it will be announced “early next year”, which suggests a January, 2024 launch.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and the bigger Galaxy S24+ models are expected to be available with Exynos SoC in certain markets, while others could get the latest Qualcomm silicon, which is expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. More details about Samsung's recently unveiled Exynos 2400 SoC have also leaked out.

Tipster Ice Universe shared a screenshot of a Geekbench test of the upcoming Galaxy S24+, which has also surfaced on the benchmarking website suggesting more details about the processor's architecture. The smartphone tagged as the ‘samsung SM-S926B' managed 2,067 points and 6,520 points in Geekbench's single and multi-core tests respectively.

The SoC from the results appears to have a deca-core architecture. Its prime Cortex-X4 core is clocked at 3.21GHz. Meanwhile, its five Cortex-A720 performance cores have two clocked at 2.9GHz and three others clocked at 2.6GHz. Lastly, there's four Cortex-A520 efficiency cores clocked at 1.95GHz each.

There is also new information about the next-generation Exynos 2500 SoC that has leaked out. Tipster @OreXda has suggested that the Exynos 2500 will also feature a deca-core architecture, that is different from the octa-core architecture for the same SoC, which was shared earlier.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Exynos 2400
MediaTek Dimensity 9300 CPU Clock Speeds Leaked, Said to Be Faster Than Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Launch Early Next Year; Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ May Get Deca-Core Exynos SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Bharat B1 4G With 2.4-Inch Display, Keypad Debuts in India at This Price
  2. Google Pixel 8 Series Goes on Sale for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  3. National Cinema Day 2023: How to Book Rs. 99 Tickets Online for October 13
  4. Best Printers You Can Buy Under Rs. 5,000 During Amazon Sale
  5. Oppo Find N3 Flip Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch Tomorrow
  6. OnePlus Pad Gets OxygenOS Open Beta 1 Update Based on Android 14
  7. WhatsApp Finally Rolling Out This New Design to Beta Testers on Android
  8. Amazon, Flipkart Festival Season Spurs Online Shopping Spree in India
  9. Spotify Applies These Restrictions When Listening to Music on Free Plan
  10. Top Deals on 50-Inch Smart TVs During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Applies New Restrictions When Users Listen to Music on Free Plan in India
  2. MediaTek Dimensity 9300 CPU Clock Speeds Leaked, Said to Be Faster Than Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Launch Early Next Year; Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ May Get Deca-Core Exynos SoC
  4. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Retain Losses Alongside Majority Altcoins, Stablecoins See Profits
  5. Apple Might Not Launch MacBook Pro Models Equipped With OLED Screens Until 2026: Report
  6. Xiaomi 14 Pro Leaked Renders Suggest Flat Display, Quad Rear Cameras, More
  7. FMCBGs Adopt G20 Roadmap on Crypto Assets Suggested by IMF, FSB Joint Synthesis Paper
  8. Honor Magic Vs 2 With 7.92-Inch OLED Inner Display, 66W Super Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. OnePlus Pad Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Open Beta 1 Update Rolling Out in India
  10. CERT-In Warns of Over 50 Security Flaws Affecting Android Smartphones: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »