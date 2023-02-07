Google is rolling out the latest monthly update for its Pixel devices, alongside the latest security patches. The company has shared details about vulnerabilities and bugs that have been fixed with the update, which began rolling out to Pixel 4a and newer devices on Monday and is expected to be available for all Pixel devices within the next week. Google is also already working on the update for next month, which will include a planned feature release as part of Android 13 QPR2. The beta version is currently being tested by users and is accessible to those who have signed up for the Android 13 beta programme. It includes a number of changes and hints at a purported Pixel tablet.

In a post on the company's support website, Google has detailed all the changes and fixes arriving with the February update. It resolves an issue that prevented touch interaction while using a Braille keyboard in certain conditions, along with a fix for instability caused occasionally by an issue while Clear Calling was enabled in certain conditions, on Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro handsets, an issue that was highlighted by users in previous weeks.

Installing the update will also fix a bug that prevented a user from connectig their Pixel phone with some Bluetooth devices or accessories. Similarly, an issue that stopped the Work profile calendar information from updating in the background has been resolved, according to Google.

The February update is now available for all currently supported Google smartphones, beginning with the Pixel 4a and 4a 5G and progressing to the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel 6a. The Pixel 3a and older devices are no longer supported because they have already obtained three years of operating system and security updates. The 3a series was last updated in September 2022.

To update an eligible Pixel smartphone, you can go to Settings > System > System update, and then click Check for update. If you prefer not to wait for your phone to receive the update, OTA (over-the-air) images are already available for download.

It was previously reported that the Google Pixel 4 may receive an additional software update with recent security patches. Currently part of Google's Android Privacy Sandbox programme, this new update is based on Android 13 QPR1. The December 2022 security patches may also be included in the new build. The Google Pixel 4 XL lacks access to the Privacy Sandbox, implying that the update may not be accessible for the device. The feature is now in the testing or experimental phase. Also, it is unclear whether the update will be rolled out to Pixel 4 and 4 XL users or will be limited to testing, and Google has yet to make an official statement about the same.

