Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Technology Should Drive Inclusivity, Empowerment

Microsoft's Chairman and CEO also asserted that the company is "very committed to India", adding that the company is investing in the country.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 4 January 2023 13:49 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Satya Nadella has focussed Microsoft on designing products since he took over as CEO in 2014

  • Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is on a four-day visit to India
  • He addressed the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit on Tuesday
  • Nadella said technology was a "means to an end that we all aspire for."

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Wednesday highlighted the importance of driving inclusivity and empowerment through technology and economic growth and asserted that the company is "very committed to India". He was speaking at Microsoft's Tech for Good and Education showcase, an event that highlighted the impact created by technology in the areas of philanthropic work and education.

Nadella did a walk through, interacting with teachers, students and professionals who are making a difference in the society, by leveraging various Microsoft programs, initiatives and tools.

"Looking at what you all have done, your passion, imagination and ingenuity is truly inspiring. One of the things that keeps me grounded is seeing our mission in action," Nadella said.

Microsoft's top boss further said the Wednesday's event underlined that technology and economic growth are not an end, rather a "means to an end that we all aspire for." He urged the participants to think of growth in terms of social inclusivity.

"Inclusive growth... if I think about what it means for economic growth to include everyone. Today's examples all around are tremendous...how do we make sure whatever growth we have, is aligned with the planet because that is one finite resource...or trust in technology..." he said.

He advocated the cause of "technology making a difference in community", and exhorted the participants to keep pushing the company to do more in helping achieve that mission.

Microsoft, he said "is very very committed to India", and went on to add that the company is investing in the country.

"When we think about Make in India, we are investing, it is the largest place where we have our own human capital, we have our data centres, all of these Artificial Intelligence capabilities that are being used in all application, are all in some sense Made in India," Nadella said.

He added: "Now the question is what else is India making with all of our technology." Societal outcomes are never about one institution or one organisation alone, but a collective effort, he said emphasising that he would in fact "shy away from anyone who claims they can do it all".

"It is not just that we are making in India but everybody else is making in India, and that is what is going to help us reach all corners of the country," he said.

Nadella shared his vision on the role technology can play in achieving the mission of empowering every person and every organisation to achieve more.

"Ultimately it is about being able to have all people participate, and leverage each other's skills, technologies and effort so we can transform our community and society," he said pledging his commitment towards inclusivity and empowerment of people.

Nadella, who is on a four-day visit to India had addressed Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai on Tuesday. He is also scheduled to visit Bengaluru and Hyderabad this week, and will be meeting customers, startups, developers, educators and students, and key Government representatives during his India visit. The Microsoft leader is also scheduled to meet IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw later in the day.

Nadella, in his address on Tuesday, had said digitisation initiatives in India and the work with digital public goods have been extraordinary, as he highlighted cloud and artificial intelligence among imperatives driving technology-based economic growth in India.

During a keynote address at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai, Nadella had shared his vision for a tech-enabled India, and highlighted how the cloud will be foundational to scaling India's digital journey and how Microsoft is innovating across the tech stack to support the country's ecosystem of developers, startups and companies across every industry.

Hyderabad-born Nadella had also lauded the way in which India is building public digital infrastructure for public good.

Further reading: Microsoft, Satya Nadella, India
