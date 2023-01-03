Technology News

Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy A03 Receiving Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy F12, and Galaxy A03 are reportedly receiving Android 13 updates in India and Serbia.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 January 2023 13:52 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A03 was launched in late 2021 with Android 11

Highlights
  • Galaxy F12, Galaxy A03 update said to include November security patch
  • Galaxy F12 reportedly gets firmware version F127GXXU3CVL4
  • Galaxy A03 update said to get firmware version A035FXXU2CVL4

Samsung has reportedly rolled out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 updates for two more Galaxy handsets- Galaxy F12 and Galaxy A03. While the Galaxy F12 Android 13 update is said to be rolling out in India, the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update on Galaxy A03 is reportedly available in Serbia. The update on both handsets is expected to come with new features like customisation upgrades, improved performance, security fixes, and more. Additionally, the One UI 5.0 update is said to the November 2022 security patch on both Galaxy F12 and Galaxy A03.

According to a report by SamMobile, the One UI 5.0 update for Samsung Galaxy F12 is rolling out for users in India. The update is said to include the November 2022 security patch that offers fixes to as many as 46 security vulnerabilities. The stable Android 13 update for the Samsung Galaxy F12 reportedly comes with firmware version F127GXXU3CVL4. The update is also expected to offer new UI elements, camera features, more customisation for the lock screen, animations, and improved battery performance.

On the other hand, the Android 13-based Samsung One UI 5.0 update for Samsung Galaxy A03 is reportedly being rolled out in Serbia only. The new update is also said to come with the November 2022 security patch, and carry firmware version A035FXXU2CVL4. With the latest update, the handset is also expected to get a new UI design with the expanded Color Palette, newer widgets, stacked widgets, newer lock screen customizations, better blur effects in the notifications bar as well as album customizations in Gallery.

Users can download the update on their Galaxy F12 or Galaxy A03 handsets by going to the Settings app on their handsets and then clicking on Software update > Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy F12 5G was launched earlier this year in April with Android 11-based One UI 3.1 skin on top. The handset was only sold in India. It was updated to Android 12-based One UI 4.1 in August and now One UI 5.0 is said to be the last OS update on this phone. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A03 was launched in late 2021 with Android 11. 

 

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F12, Samsung Galaxy A03, Samsung, Android 13
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
South Korea Proposes Stronger Incentives, Bigger Tax Breaks to Boost Critical Chip Sector
Dogecoin Foundation Pushes for Ecosystem Development, Promotion with New Fund
