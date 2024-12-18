Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped to Support EPP Qi2 Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 is tipped to take place on January 22, 2025.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 December 2024 13:04 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped to Support EPP Qi2 Wireless Charging

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to succeed the Galaxy S24 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones may get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoCs
  • The handsets could support up to 25W wireless charging
  • The Galaxy S25 series users could use magnetic wireless charging cases
Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to arrive in select global markets early next year. The lineup will likely include the base Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra handsets. An earlier report suggested that the purported smartphones may support Qi2 wireless charging. However, a new leak claims that the upcoming models will likely use the Qi2 technology without magnets and support faster wireless charging. The phones have been tipped to maintain similar battery sizes as the existing Galaxy S24 series handsets.

Galaxy S25 Series Wireless Charging Support (Expected)

In an X post, user yawn (@chunvn8888) suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will likely use the Qi2 charging technology without magnets. The Qi2 wireless charging has two charging profiles, the Extended Power Profile (EPP) and the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP). The Galaxy S25 series phones may support the EPP Qi2 profile with up to 25W wireless charging speeds, which is a considerable upgrade over the existing 15W limit.

The tipster added that Samsung Galaxy S25 series users will be able to use Samsung's "first-party case with a Qi2 magnet ring" to attach their devices to the wireless charger when necessary. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch, Other Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch at a Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on January 22, 2025. It is said to be held in San Jose, California. The standard Galaxy S25 model is expected to house a 4,000mAh battery, while the Plus and Ultra variants could get 4,900mAh and 5,000mAh cells, respectively. 

All Samsung Galaxy S25 handsets will likely be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets. The vanilla version could start at $799 (roughly Rs. 67,000) for the 12GB + 128GB option. The Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra variants may begin at $999 (roughly Rs. 84,300) and $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,09,600), respectively, for their 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configurations.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
