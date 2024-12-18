Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped to Support EPP Qi2 Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to arrive in select global markets early next year. The lineup will likely include the base Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra handsets. An earlier report suggested that the purported smartphones may support Qi2 wireless charging. However, a new leak claims that the upcoming models will likely use the Qi2 technology without magnets and support faster wireless charging. The phones have been tipped to maintain similar battery sizes as the existing Galaxy S24 series handsets.

Galaxy S25 Series Wireless Charging Support (Expected)

In an X post, user yawn (@chunvn8888) suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will likely use the Qi2 charging technology without magnets. The Qi2 wireless charging has two charging profiles, the Extended Power Profile (EPP) and the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP). The Galaxy S25 series phones may support the EPP Qi2 profile with up to 25W wireless charging speeds, which is a considerable upgrade over the existing 15W limit.

I can confirm Galaxy S25 series will have Qi2 wireless charging standard. However, it will use the standard Qi2 without magnet (aka MagSafe) so only upgrade so far is wireless speed up to 25W instead of 15W.

Though you can buy Sammy's first party case with Qi2 magnet ring. — yawn (@chunvn8888) December 17, 2024

The tipster added that Samsung Galaxy S25 series users will be able to use Samsung's "first-party case with a Qi2 magnet ring" to attach their devices to the wireless charger when necessary.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch, Other Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch at a Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on January 22, 2025. It is said to be held in San Jose, California. The standard Galaxy S25 model is expected to house a 4,000mAh battery, while the Plus and Ultra variants could get 4,900mAh and 5,000mAh cells, respectively.

All Samsung Galaxy S25 handsets will likely be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets. The vanilla version could start at $799 (roughly Rs. 67,000) for the 12GB + 128GB option. The Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra variants may begin at $999 (roughly Rs. 84,300) and $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,09,600), respectively, for their 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configurations.