Samsung may change how the S-Pen stylus works radically to ensure the minimum possible thickness of the purported Galaxy Z Fold 7, according to a report. The rumour mill has indicated that the handset could be as thin as the Galaxy S24 but there is a hurdle which stands in the way of achieving it. The S-Pen, which is one of the major selling points of the Samsung foldable, could reportedly get Apple Pencil-like technology, with the components required for it to function embedded within itself, instead of the display layer.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7's S-Pen Revamp

According to a report by the Korean publication ETNews, Samsung is reviewing options for adopting a technology that does not require a digitiser layer in the display for S-Pen input. At present, the South Korean technology conglomerate utilises an electromagnetic resonance (EMR) digitiser under the display. Its use means that the stylus does not need to have a battery or an electric field. However, this is an additional layer on top of the display technology which tends to increase its thickness.

But Samsung is said to be “actively reviewing” options to negate this issue, including the implementation of active electrostatic (AES) technology, currently used in the Apple Pencil. Although this means that the thickness of the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be decreased, the S-Pen will need a power source, such as a battery, to work, and also be charged regularly.

Notably, Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition in select regions a few months ago and it shipped with reduced thickness compared to the standard model. The S-Pen, however, does not come bundled with Z Fold series handsets and must be purchased separately.

In addition to the change in the S-Pen technology, the company is also reported to adopt Titanium as the build material for the Galaxy Z Fold 7's display folder's back plate.