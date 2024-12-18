Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Get Thinner Bezels than iPhone 16 Pro Max, Xiaomi 15

The handset’s blue colourway is said to have a lighter blue back cover and a silver middle frame.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 December 2024
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Get Thinner Bezels than iPhone 16 Pro Max, Xiaomi 15

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the purported successor to the Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might debut early next year with thinner bezels
  • It may surpass competitors like the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Xiaomi 15
  • Its white variant may have a white back with a lighter silver frame
Samsung Galaxy S25 series is speculated to debut early next year. A tipster has suggested that the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which may be launched as the company's flagship non-foldable smartphone, could have thinner bezels than any of its competitors, including the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Xiaomi 15. This development comes days after the entire list of colourways of the purported smartphone was leaked online, hinting at seven total options and three online-exclusive variants.

Galaxy S25 Ultra Thin Bezels

This information comes from Ice Universe. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the tipster highlighted that they saw the Galaxy S25 Ultra renderings with a glimpse at its design. While the tipster claims they may not be able to share them online, the purported handset's narrow bezels are said to “exceed all current mobile phones”.

This includes smartphones from its competitors, such as Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Xiaomi 15.

In addition to the bezel's thickness, the tipster also shed light on the colour scheme of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The handset's blue colourway is said to have a lighter blue back cover and a silver middle frame. Meanwhile, the black colour variant may also share the silver frame but with a black back cover.

The white colourway of the handset is tipped to have a white shade back cover but with a hint of silver, while its frame may feature a lighter silver colour. The purported Galaxy S25 Ultra is also said to come in a grey colourway that might have a grey back cover with a mix of gold.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Colourways

According to a previous report, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have Titanium Black, Titanium SilverBlue, Titanium Gray, and Titanium WhiteSilver as the standard options. On the other hand, the Titanium JetBlack, Titanium JadeGreen, and Titanium PinkGold colourways might be exclusive to the Samsung online store.

Further, the purported handset is said to have the most units produced in the Titanium Black colourway, whereas the Titanium PinkGold colour could have the least numbers.

