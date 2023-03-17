Technology News

Bitcoin Exceeds $25,700, Investors Warned to Tread Cautiously After Crypto Bank Shutdowns

With a hike of 5.70 percent, the value of BTC reached the price point of $25,653 (roughly Rs. 21 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 March 2023 12:18 IST
Bitcoin Exceeds $25,700, Investors Warned to Tread Cautiously After Crypto Bank Shutdowns

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

As of March 17, the crypto market cap stood at $1.11 trillion

Highlights
  • Stablecoins saw losses
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu saw gains
  • Leo, Bitcoin Cash saw losses

Bitcoin recorded its highest price for the year of 2023 on Friday, March 17. With a hike of 5.70 percent, the value of BTC reached the price point of $25,653 (roughly Rs. 21 lakh). The world's oldest cryptocurrency climbed above the mark of the $25,000 (roughly Rs. 20 lakh) internationally as well. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin value escalated by $1,313 (roughly Rs. 10.8 lakh). BTC's price rally set the course for majority cryptocurrencies to be on the profit-making side of the crypto chart.

Ether value spiked by 3.65 percent on Friday. As per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker, the price of ETH stands at $1,707 (Roughly Rs. 1.40 lakh). Over the last day, ETH prices notably rose by $64 (roughly Rs. 5,280).

“It was an interesting 24 hours. The cryptocurrency market seemed to head towards a correction mode. However, soon after the announcement of the Arbitrum airdrop, trading volumes started shooting up. Since, this rally is fuelled by emotions because of the Arbitrum airdrop announcement, it is important to steer clear of bull traps,” Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

A wide array of altcoins recorded profits including Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, and Polkadot.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also reeled in gains alongside Tron, Litecoin, Avalanche, Uniswap, and Cosmos.

Speaking to Gadgets 360, Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX, sounded an alert similar to that of Mudrex's CEO — directed at India's investor community. “User confidence in crypto seems to have reached a new high since the onset of the bear market as scepticism around fund safety takes precedence for users,” Menon noted.

As per CoinMarketCap, the overall crypto market valuation spiked to $1.11 trillion (roughly Rs. 91,64,447 crore) with a rise of 4.48 percent in the last 24 hours.

Amid a largely volatile market sentiment, a bunch of cryptocurrencies did settle with losses on Friday. These include stablecoins such as Tether, USD Coin, Binance USD as well as Chainlink, Leo, and Bitcoin Cash among others.

Last week witnessed a major decoupling of crypto from traditional finance, and despite the banking crisis spreading like wildfire, crypto prices rallied strongly.

“Many observers are calling this a pivotal moment in crypto's journey as an asset class,” Parth Chaturvedi, Crypto Ecosystem Lead, CoinSwitch told Gadgets 360. “Interestingly the sharpest rise was witnessed in BTC prices (ETH is up by eight percent in comparison), as investors seem to view it as an alternative to TradFi's failure”.

Chaturvedi also chimed-in with fellow industry insiders to advise the investor community to tread cautiously in the shaky market.

“Effectively in the last two weeks, three most prominent crypto-friendly banks in the US: Silvergate, SVB, and Signature, have been stifled, with access to US banking routes getting more difficult for crypto players. This will have a long-term liquidity impact and might also result in the offshoring of businesses to more crypto-friendly jurisdictions like Switzerland, Hong Kong, the UK, and Dubai,” Chaturvedi added.

Closer home, CRE8, an Indian Rupee denominated Virtual Digital Asset (crypto) index, was down 14.88 percent in the past 7 days. The Index value stood at Rs. 3,070.02 at 8 AM, March 17, 2022.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch

Related Stories

Bitcoin Exceeds $25,700, Investors Warned to Tread Cautiously After Crypto Bank Shutdowns
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z7 5G Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on March 21
  2. Samsung Galaxy A24 Officially Confirmed; Specifications, Renders Leaked
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch on This Date
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Specifications Tipped; Here's When It Could Arrive
  5. Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Mobile Platform: All Details
  6. Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  7. Pixel 8 Leaked Renders Hint at Smaller Display With Rounded Corners
  8. Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 Launched in India at This Price
  9. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G With 6,000mAh Battery to Debut in India on This Date
  10. Xiaomi 13 Pro Review: All About the Experience
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava Blaze 2 With Unisoc 7616 SoC, Glass Back Design Tipped to Debut in India in April
  2. Far Cry 5 Gets 60fps Patch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X as Ubisoft Announces Free Weekend Access
  3. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G India Launch Set for March 24 via Flipkart; Geekbench Listing Suggests Exynos 1330 SoC
  4. iQoo Z7 5G Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on March 21
  5. PhonePe Raises Further $200 Million From Walmart at $12 Billion Valuation, Plans to Build New Businesses
  6. ‘Taking Zero-Risk Approach in India’: Giottus CEO on Keeping Crypto Biz Legally Safe
  7. Bitcoin Exceeds $25,700, Investors Warned to Tread Cautiously After Crypto Bank Shutdowns
  8. Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  9. Apple Working on Natural Language Generation Features for Siri on Apple TV: Report
  10. Steam Spring Sale 2023 Best Deals: God of War, FIFA 23, Cyberpunk 2077, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.