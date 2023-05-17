Technology News
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Price Leaked; 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Tipped

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is said to run on the company's in-house Exynos 1380 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 May 2023 14:09 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G might debut as a rebadged version of Galaxy M54 5G (above)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is said to run on Android 13-based OneUI 5
  • It is tipped to come in 128GB and 256GB storage options
  • Samsung Galaxy A54 5G was launched in India in March

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G could launch soon in India as its pricing details and key specifications have surfaced on the Web. The upcoming F-series smartphone is said to run on the company's in-house Exynos 1380 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It could feature a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is tipped to be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 25W charging support. The Galaxy F54, as the name implies, could be a close sibling of the ongoing Galaxy A54 5G. The upcoming model could be a rebadged version of Galaxy M54 5G.

Noted tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) tweeted the price and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G. As per the leak, the handset will have a retail box price of Rs. 35,999 for the top-end model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The price tag of the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is unknown.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G specifications (expected)

The Galaxy F54 5G is said to run on Android 13-based OneUI 5. It could feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung's Exynos 1380 SoC is said to power the handset. It is tipped to come in 128GB and 256GB storage options with 8GB RAM as standard.

Samsung is expected to offer a triple rear camera unit on the Galaxy F54 5G. It could include a 108-megapixel primary sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video chats, there could be a 32-megapixel sensor on the front as well.

The Galaxy F54 5G is tipped to be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging.

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G was launched in India in March with a price tag of Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs. 40,999.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

