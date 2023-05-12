Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Leaked Case Renders Showcase a Similar Design to Its Predecessor

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may include the LED flash right next to the camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 May 2023 11:31 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @UniverseIce

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 could come with slight changes in the camera bar

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be launched in July
  • It is expected to feature a new ‘droplet' hinge design
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to come with a price tag of $1,799

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 launch is still months away, but countless rumours and leaks seem to be spoiling Samsung's Unpacked event. Most recently, alleged case renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 have leaked on the Web. The transparent protective cases indicate a similar design language to that of Galaxy Z Fold 4. The cutout for the LED flash has moved from the bottom of the camera module to the side. The upcoming model could come with slight changes in the camera bar as well. Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 later this year in July.

Well-known tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has posted alleged renders of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases. The leaked images hint that Samsung is keeping things familiar with the design of the new foldable. The transparent cases are seen with cut-outs for the power button and volume rockers on the spines and the bottom for the speaker and USB Type-C port. There is a cut-out at the rear to show off the camera unit touting much of the same design choices as its predecessor. The LED flash seems to have moved right next to the camera, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 4 features the flash right under the triple rear cameras.

Samsung is believed to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in July rather than in late August. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to come with a price tag of $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,47,000).

Like the outgoing model, Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to feature a 6.2-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch inner display with 120Hz refresh rate. It could run on One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC is expected to power the handset. It could pack 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage as well. It is said to carry a 50-megapixel primary, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 10-megapixel telephoto. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to feature a new ‘droplet' hinge design with an IPX8 build.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Software optimised for multitasking
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Improved main, telephoto cameras
  • Bad
  • Still a bit bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12L
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
