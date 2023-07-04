Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 May Not Come With IP58 Rating for Dust and Water Resistance

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have IPX8-rated build.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 July 2023 15:27 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 May Not Come With IP58 Rating for Dust and Water Resistance

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was launched in August 2022

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to debut later this month
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be priced at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,47,000)
  • Motorola Edge 40 and Asus Zenfone 10 have IP68 dust and water resistance

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to debut later this month during the Galaxy Unpacked event along with Galaxy Z Flip 5. Earlier rumours have suggested dust resistance for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. However, a prominent tipster has now denied this rumour and states that it won't come with an official IP58 rating for dust and water resistance. Last year's Galaxy Z Fold 4 featured an IPX8 rated build. However, it lacked dust resistance. 

According to reliable tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will not come with an official IP58 rating for dust and water resistance. The latest leak seems to contradict an earlier leak that claimed IP58 dust- and water-resistance in both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The current generation foldable smartphones from Samsung — Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 — have IPX8-rated build. Some latest smartphone models including the Motorola Edge 40 and Asus Zenfone 10 have IP68 dust and water resistance.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6, and Galaxy Tab S9 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event in the last week of July. The event will take place in South Korea. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to carry a price tag of $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,47,000).

Last week, complete specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 leaked online. It is tipped to run on Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 skin on top. It could come with a 7.6-inch full-HD+ (1,812 x 2,176 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED inner display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and a 6.2-inch (904 x 2,316 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED outer display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The foldable is said to run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM. It could be launched in 256GB and 512GB storage options.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to carry a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter. For selfies and video chats, there could be a 10-megapixel front camera. Also, the foldable could feature a 4-megapixel under-display camera located on the internal display. Samsung is also tipped to equip the handset with a 4,400mAh battery.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Excellent build quality
  • Compact when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is still limited
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Software optimised for multitasking
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Improved main, telephoto cameras
  • Bad
  • Still a bit bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12L
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications, IP58, IPX8, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Set to Hire Apple, Microsoft Alumnus Sreenivasa Reddy as India Policy Head

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 May Not Come With IP58 Rating for Dust and Water Resistance
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Camera Module Design Leaks Ahead of Debut: See Image
  2. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Will Bring These Useful Upgrades to the Glyph Interface
  4. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Primary Camera Sensor Revealed Ahead of Launch
  6. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: Check Here
  7. Google Pixel 8 Pro Live Images Show Design, Specifications: See Here
  8. Jio Bharat Phones to Launch at Rs. 999; Beta Trial to Begin From July 7
  9. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Price in India Leaked: This Is How Much It May Cost
  10. Realme Narzo 60 Series Pre-Bookings in India to Start on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 May Not Come With IP58 Rating for Dust and Water Resistance
  2. Google Set to Hire Apple, Microsoft Alumnus Sreenivasa Reddy as India Policy Head
  3. Nasdaq Refiles BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Application With SEC: Details
  4. Itel A60s With 6.6 Inch IPS LCD Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Coinbase Shares Rise 13 Percent After Cboe Mentions Crypto Exchange in Bitcoin ETF Application
  6. Amazon miniTV Imported Category With International Shows Dubbed in Hindi for Indian Audiences Set to Launch on July 7
  7. Telegram-Backed TON Blockchain Adds End-to-End Encryption to Messages, Boosts Privacy Factor
  8. iPhone 15 Pro to Come in New Crimson Shade, iPhone 15 to Arrive in Green Shade: Report
  9. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Oppo A78 4G Specifications, Design Leaked; Tipped to Launch on July 7
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.