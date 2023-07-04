Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to debut later this month during the Galaxy Unpacked event along with Galaxy Z Flip 5. Earlier rumours have suggested dust resistance for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. However, a prominent tipster has now denied this rumour and states that it won't come with an official IP58 rating for dust and water resistance. Last year's Galaxy Z Fold 4 featured an IPX8 rated build. However, it lacked dust resistance.

According to reliable tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will not come with an official IP58 rating for dust and water resistance. The latest leak seems to contradict an earlier leak that claimed IP58 dust- and water-resistance in both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The current generation foldable smartphones from Samsung — Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 — have IPX8-rated build. Some latest smartphone models including the Motorola Edge 40 and Asus Zenfone 10 have IP68 dust and water resistance.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6, and Galaxy Tab S9 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event in the last week of July. The event will take place in South Korea. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to carry a price tag of $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,47,000).

Last week, complete specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 leaked online. It is tipped to run on Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 skin on top. It could come with a 7.6-inch full-HD+ (1,812 x 2,176 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED inner display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and a 6.2-inch (904 x 2,316 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED outer display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The foldable is said to run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM. It could be launched in 256GB and 512GB storage options.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to carry a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter. For selfies and video chats, there could be a 10-megapixel front camera. Also, the foldable could feature a 4-megapixel under-display camera located on the internal display. Samsung is also tipped to equip the handset with a 4,400mAh battery.

